THE first stage of a $22 million Agricultural Telecommunications Infrastructure Improvement fund was released at Northam last week.

The Digital Farm program is the first step the State government is taking to improve farm digital technology and provide regional businesses with fast, reliable and affordable connections.

Grants of up to $500,000 are available for connectivity projects, provided proponents make a matching contribution.

The application period for grants is open until Friday, April 13.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said one of the biggest challenges for increased farm productivity was improving digital connectivity.

She said a lot of marketing and data analysis was inaccessable to farmers and businesses because they required strong digital infrastructure.

Ms MacTiernan said it’s simply not possible for producers to compete in a global market if they don’t have an international standard of connectivity.

“We can’t have our farming communities held back,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“We can’t deny them the opportunities to use the ag tech that is coming – the sensing, the data analysis – and to utilise the marketing opportunities that comes with it.”

Ms MacTiernan said the grant would kickstart investment-ready, proposals for digital infrastructure and the government was looking to the agricultural community for ideas, trials and investments into ways digital connectivity could be advanced.

A six-month audit last year identified some government-owned telecommunication towers that could be utilised in the planning process.

These towers run through government buildings such as police, fire and safety and shire buildings.

The government will investigate ways to link key players, including Telstra and the NBN to provide better service to regional areas.

The next step of the program is to bridge the fibre gaps so digital connectivity is available more often than not.

Wongan Hills farmer Sue Middleton said she hopes the connectivity fund would deliver an enterprise grade network which can extend wifi coverage fully across farms.