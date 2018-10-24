RIVERINA, New South Wales, farm manufacturer Coolamon has introduced its latest product to the WA market, the Coolamon spreader.

It is being built and distributed by Coolamon after the company obtained the manufacturing and marketing rights from Hazeag, Cudal, NSW.

Hazeag principal Richard Hazelton, now Coolamon product specialist, visited WA earlier this month to promote the spreader at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with Coolamon WA and South Australia sales representative Preston Grigg.

The Haze Ag Spreader was developed on the back of 40 years of contracting and design experience by Mr Hazelton, who developed two variable-sized cones with bolt-on spinner blades, as a signature design of the new Coolamon models.

The agreement between Hazeag and Coolamon has resulted in a unit capable of spreading 50 metres, resulting in a consistent 36m coverage of urea and a 12m-plus coverage of lime.

Coolamon Spreaders general manager Heath Hutcheon said the machine added to an expanding stable of field, chaser and mother bins and seed and super units.

Mr Hutcheon said Coolamon Spreaders was able to provide volume manufacturing and marketing to take the Haze Ag machine to the next level.

“We have already delivered three spreaders, with a larger batch going through in April,” Mr Hutcheon said.

“We anticipate the spreader becoming a main line to our business as it is a machine which can be used nine months of the year.

“We have five trailing units ranging from 7500 to 14,500 litres, along with truck-mounted spreaders for contractors.

“The variable-sized cones combined with the spread pattern and width is what puts these spreaders apart from the rest.”

The Coolamon Spreader is ideal for granulated products such as lime, poultry manure and feedlot waste.

The spinners are polyurethane with rounded backs, creating a negative pressure at the centre of the disc and pulling the product into the middle before throwing it out.

The spinners run a proven bearing system perfected by Mr Hazelton over 40 years of industry experience.