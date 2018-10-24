 

Coolamon spreads wings into WA market

KEN WILSON
24 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Coolamon WA and SA sales representatiove Preston Grigg (left) and Coolamon product specialist Richard Hazelton, the designer of the Coolamon Spreader.
Coolamon WA and SA sales representatiove Preston Grigg (left) and Coolamon product specialist Richard Hazelton, the designer of the Coolamon Spreader.

RIVERINA, New South Wales, farm manufacturer Coolamon has introduced its latest product to the WA market, the Coolamon spreader.

It is being built and distributed by Coolamon after the company obtained the manufacturing and marketing rights from Hazeag, Cudal, NSW.

Hazeag principal Richard Hazelton, now Coolamon product specialist, visited WA earlier this month to promote the spreader at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, with Coolamon WA and South Australia sales representative Preston Grigg.

The Haze Ag Spreader was developed on the back of 40 years of contracting and design experience by Mr Hazelton, who developed two variable-sized cones with bolt-on spinner blades, as a signature design of the new Coolamon models.

The agreement between Hazeag and Coolamon has resulted in a unit capable of spreading 50 metres, resulting in a consistent 36m coverage of urea and a 12m-plus coverage of lime.

Coolamon Spreaders general manager Heath Hutcheon said the machine added to an expanding stable of field, chaser and mother bins and seed and super units.

Mr Hutcheon said Coolamon Spreaders was able to provide volume manufacturing and marketing to take the Haze Ag machine to the next level.

“We have already delivered three spreaders, with a larger batch going through in April,” Mr Hutcheon said.

“We anticipate the spreader becoming a main line to our business as it is a machine which can be used nine months of the year.

“We have five trailing units ranging from 7500 to 14,500 litres, along with truck-mounted spreaders for contractors.

“The variable-sized cones combined with the spread pattern and width is what puts these spreaders apart from the rest.”

The Coolamon Spreader is ideal for granulated products such as lime, poultry manure and feedlot waste.

The spinners are polyurethane with rounded backs, creating a negative pressure at the centre of the disc and pulling the product into the middle before throwing it out.

The spinners run a proven bearing system perfected by Mr Hazelton over 40 years of industry experience.

“Regardless of the product density, there is no need to change the rear spinner assembly to accommodate it,” Mr Hutcheon said.

“The variable-sized cones are changed in a few seconds to customise the rear of the machine to suit any product.

“The 1m-wide cleated belt, coupled with the open design of the steer assembly, means manure or lime is not being pushed through small holes, potentially creating blockages.”

Mr Hutcheon said the self-cleaning hopper design was a result of Mr Hazelton’s expertise and knowledge.

“The spreader is all Australian-made and designed by a contractor aware of the challenges faced when spreading.

“Today, there is a lot more emphasis on spreading accuracy and meeting the challenges of spreading products like manure.

“We have been inundated with enquiry for machines with increased accuracy and efficiency to squeeze operation costs and make that bottom line better.

p More information: coolamonchaserbins.com.au or Facebook.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables