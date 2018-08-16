THE Case IH self-propelled Patriot boomsprayer range has been a fixture on the Australian farming scene for more than 20 years.

But the smallest member of the Patriot team is a relative newcomer to the local market.

Case IH’s Patriot 2230 is cousin to the larger 4430 and 3330 and while its physical size is not as grand, its performance and features will make it a perfect partner for many producers – from vegetable farmers to medium broadacre.

“Its capabilities in the field are proof you can get all the features of a big sprayer in a small-chassis package,” said company product manager (high horsepower and sprayer) Alyx Selsmeyer.

“This is a cost-efficient machine with the Patriot DNA – consistent and accurate application every time in all conditions, great fuel economy and cab comfort that delivers on even the longest of days.”

Ms Selsmeyer said one of the unique features of the 2230 was that it had the highest clearance of all the Patriot models and other competitor models.

“It has the greatest distance from the ground to the lowest point on the underbelly of the machine, which, depending on what you’re producing, makes it very appealing,” she said.

The Patriot 2230 is a 2498 litre Class II sprayer featuring:

p Case IH FPT engine – 130 kilowatts (175 horsepower) with a peak to 141kW (190hp).

p Patriot cab.

p A solid frame and a boom design offering greater durability and longer service life.

p AccuBoom automatic boom section control.

p AutoBoom automatic boom height control.

p An independent suspension system.

The distinctive cab-forward, rear-engine Patriot design allows for a light footprint, minimising rutting and soil compaction, while maintaining maximum performance

Ms Selsmeyer said the technology offering on the 2230 was the same as that for the larger Patriots, with the likes of the AccuGuide auto-guidance system as standard and the option available for AIM Command FLEX, the spray system that helps maintain optimal coverage over a range of speeds and terrain.

“The charm of the 2230 is that it’s an entry-level machine that doesn’t compromise on efficiency, durability or comfort,” she said.

