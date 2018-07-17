THIS season marked a milestone for the Thompson family, with their first official crop sown and establishing well.

Having built a successful crayfishing enterprise, last year the Thompsons looked to diversify and took on a 2632 hectare property between Walebing and Gabalong.

Trading as Generation Ag, brothers Mike and Dave Thompson, together with Mike’s son, Mike Junior and his wife Kate, this year planted a program of wheat, barley, canola and lupins with the help of their team.

Being newcomers to the cropping industry, Mike jnr said they sought advice on the most suitable agronomic practices for their land and which machinery and technology to invest in.

Much of that advice came from local professionals, but they also spoke to many growers about their experiences and recommendations.

With that in mind, after an on-farm visit by the team at McIntosh & Son Wongan Hills, they ordered a Morris 9445 air cart, fitted with Input Control Technology (ICT) and a 7000 litre liquid tank.

In an Australian-first for McIntosh, the company then custom-fitted Elmers Transfer Tracks to the Thompson’s air cart at its distribution centre in Perth.

Mike said they wanted tracks to reduce compaction of the wide range of soil types on their property and they also planned to implement a controlled traffic system on three metre tracks.

“Being able to have the tracks custom-fitted to the air cart made a big difference for us,” Mike said.

“But in the end it was the section control on the Morris that sealed the deal when we were deciding which air cart to go with.

“It’s pretty hard to get a grip on it when you haven’t done it before, but my dad (Mike) spoke with the Chippers from York, who have used the ICT for a few years and are very happy with it.

“I guess that’s the good thing about not having experience with any of this machinery before.

“We can ask around and see what other farmers rate the highest and go with that.”

The Morris ICT is designed to eliminate overlap and save inputs by stopping product flow over the sections that are not required.