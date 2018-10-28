AGRICULTURAL spray equipment manufacturer Croplands is ramping up its presence in WA, spearheaded by its WEEDit trailed sprayer range.
The company has sold more than 8000 WEEDit sensors in the Eastern States since it adopted the technology from Europe in 2013.
It has purpose-built a sprayer range that not only maximises the efficiency of the WEEDit sensors, but also withstands the rigours of Australian broadacre conditions.
Its optical spot sprayers are used by many of Australia’s leading broadacre farmers to improve the herbicide spraying efficiency and the results have seen big chemical savings while combating hard-to-kill weeds.
This has resulted in lowering weed seed banks and improving the retention of soil moisture.
Queensland agronomist Andrew Johnston, Dalby, said many farmers in the region were using Croplands WEEDit Optical Spot Sprayers as part of their fallow spraying operation with significant results.
“It’s the tool we use with our customers to target specific weeds at specific times,” Mr Johnston said.
“It means we don’t have to be on-paddock immediately.
“WEEDit provides flexibility to hold off spraying for a short period and target the weeds at ideal times.
“It allows us to strategically manage paddocks when controlling feathertop (Rhodes grass).
“We don’t look at blanket applications, instead we look at more strategic mixes with different chemistries.”
From day one Croplands set about designing a sprayer platform to optimise the technology and withstand the rigours – a challenging task, where many have failed.
In 2016, Croplands unveiled its dual tank, dual sprayline, high-capacity optical spot sprayer known as the WEEDit 7000.
The machine was fitted with a 7000 litre main tank with 800L flushing tank and 1500L ‘hot’ tank.
The ‘hot’ tank is aptly named as it holds high concentration chemicals specifically for spot spraying – the secret weapon for combating hard-to-kill weeds and thus delaying the onset of herbicide resistance.
The WEEDit 7000 boasts airbag axle suspension to support the contour following boom – ensuring a smoother ride and longer life.
Adding to this is a standard air ride drawbar system that features an integrated Hendrickson airbag – an integral part of the suspension package.
The drawbar also features a heavy duty adjustable hitch and swivelling eye.
The manual jack stand comes as standard, while the hydraulic version is optional.
The WEEDit 7000 is fitted standard with wide low dust 24.5-32 tyres and wheels.
Croplands have recently partnered with trusted WA boomsprayer manufacturer Sonic Boomsprays to develop a new WEEDit cable suspended boom option.
The Sonic WEEDit encompasses a 5000L main tank, 500Le flush tank and 30L hand wash tank.
It has a 36 metre boom with hydraulic fold, hydraulic lift and tilt, stainless steel boom lines and tandem suspension.
The Sonic WEEDit also features a hydraulically-driven 9303 Hypro pump and 40L granular inductor.
Croplands is equipped to handle service and sales for its WEEDit spray systems in WA with the support of a strong dealer network in AFGRI Equipment, backed by the extensive Croplands after-sales support team, including Ryan Cale as its specialist WEEDit service technician.
Mr Cale was employed by the previous WA WEEDit distributor Total Precision Systems (TPS).
Croplands’ partnership with AFGRI has also delivered a new WEEDit specific kit that can be easily fitted to John Deere self-propelled sprayers and offers yet another WEEDit solution suited to the owner’s specific requirements.
“Croplands is excited about the opportunity to bring our range of WEEDit sprayers to WA and to provide solutions in the fight to control hard to kill weeds and chemical resistance,” said company general manager Sean Mulvaney.
“The technology has proven to be extremely reliable and the release of our three new sprayer platforms presents the ideal time to extend our reach into the west.”