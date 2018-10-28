AGRICULTURAL spray equipment manufacturer Croplands is ramping up its presence in WA, spearheaded by its WEEDit trailed sprayer range.

The company has sold more than 8000 WEEDit sensors in the Eastern States since it adopted the technology from Europe in 2013.

It has purpose-built a sprayer range that not only maximises the efficiency of the WEEDit sensors, but also withstands the rigours of Australian broadacre conditions.

Its optical spot sprayers are used by many of Australia’s leading broadacre farmers to improve the herbicide spraying efficiency and the results have seen big chemical savings while combating hard-to-kill weeds.

This has resulted in lowering weed seed banks and improving the retention of soil moisture.

Queensland agronomist Andrew Johnston, Dalby, said many farmers in the region were using Croplands WEEDit Optical Spot Sprayers as part of their fallow spraying operation with significant results.

“It’s the tool we use with our customers to target specific weeds at specific times,” Mr Johnston said.

“It means we don’t have to be on-paddock immediately.

“WEEDit provides flexibility to hold off spraying for a short period and target the weeds at ideal times.

“It allows us to strategically manage paddocks when controlling feathertop (Rhodes grass).

“We don’t look at blanket applications, instead we look at more strategic mixes with different chemistries.”

From day one Croplands set about designing a sprayer platform to optimise the technology and withstand the rigours – a challenging task, where many have failed.

In 2016, Croplands unveiled its dual tank, dual sprayline, high-capacity optical spot sprayer known as the WEEDit 7000.

The machine was fitted with a 7000 litre main tank with 800L flushing tank and 1500L ‘hot’ tank.

The ‘hot’ tank is aptly named as it holds high concentration chemicals specifically for spot spraying – the secret weapon for combating hard-to-kill weeds and thus delaying the onset of herbicide resistance.