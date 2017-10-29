AUSTRALIAN agricultural spray equipment manufacturer Croplands has released a new dual tank, high-capacity trailed boomsprayer.

Designated the Pegasus 7000 PLUS, it features a 7000 litre main tank, plus a versatile 1500 litre tank which can be used three different ways to suit farmers’ needs.

Croplands portfolio manager Steve Norton said the standard model’s 1500 litre tank was used for storage or fresh water and had a handy chemical drum rack fitted to the side of the chassis for 20 litre drums.

Croplands envision that this model will be useful for farmers to finish off small areas of the paddock.

The first variation has a 1500L storage tank for concentrated chemicals to be used with a DCI pumping system.

The chemical from the 1500L storage tank can also be used to pump into the main tank where extensive travel is required to refill.

This sprayer has two large capacity centrifugal pumps.

The first pump is used for self-filling both tanks from a 75 millimetres (3 inch) feed line and maintain agitation in the 1500L tank, while the second pump is used to deliver chemical to the boom and maintain agitation in the 7000L tank.

The second variation combines the 1500Ltank with the 7000L main tank, for a total volume of 8500L.

Farmers using nurse tanks and pre-batching plants will get the most out of this model with the ability to fill both tanks.

This model is also fitted with a dual pump system.

“More farming businesses are using nurse tanks to improve field efficiencies taking away the need for freshwater on the sprayer itself,” Mr Norton said.

“This creates the opportunity for more useable capacity on the sprayer when needed.”

Croplands is also offering optional application packages for the Pegasus 7000 PLUS to further enhance the spray quality and aid the decontamination process.

The 25mm (1in) boom pumping system has been designed with four major boom feeds to improve chemical distribution from tip to tip, anywhere across the boom.