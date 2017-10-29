 

Croplands unveils Pegasus 7000 PLUS

29 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Croplands' new Pegasus 7000 PLUS features a 7000 litre tank with the addition of a 1500 litre tank which can be used in three different ways.
Croplands' new Pegasus 7000 PLUS features a 7000 litre tank with the addition of a 1500 litre tank which can be used in three different ways.

AUSTRALIAN agricultural spray equipment manufacturer Croplands has released a new dual tank, high-capacity trailed boomsprayer.

Designated the Pegasus 7000 PLUS, it features a 7000 litre main tank, plus a versatile 1500 litre tank which can be used three different ways to suit farmers’ needs.

Croplands portfolio manager Steve Norton said the standard model’s 1500 litre tank was used for storage or fresh water and had a handy chemical drum rack fitted to the side of the chassis for 20 litre drums.

Croplands envision that this model will be useful for farmers to finish off small areas of the paddock.

The first variation has a 1500L storage tank for concentrated chemicals to be used with a DCI pumping system.

The chemical from the 1500L storage tank can also be used to pump into the main tank where extensive travel is required to refill.

This sprayer has two large capacity centrifugal pumps.

The first pump is used for self-filling both tanks from a 75 millimetres (3 inch) feed line and maintain agitation in the 1500L tank, while the second pump is used to deliver chemical to the boom and maintain agitation in the 7000L tank.

The second variation combines the 1500Ltank with the 7000L main tank, for a total volume of 8500L.

Farmers using nurse tanks and pre-batching plants will get the most out of this model with the ability to fill both tanks.

This model is also fitted with a dual pump system.

“More farming businesses are using nurse tanks to improve field efficiencies taking away the need for freshwater on the sprayer itself,” Mr Norton said.

“This creates the opportunity for more useable capacity on the sprayer when needed.”

Croplands is also offering optional application packages for the Pegasus 7000 PLUS to further enhance the spray quality and aid the decontamination process.

The 25mm (1in) boom pumping system has been designed with four major boom feeds to improve chemical distribution from tip to tip, anywhere across the boom.

Specially-designed boom tubes are bent at either 90 or 180 degrees – avoiding 90 degree fittings and elbows to improve flow.

This also improves rapid auto section response times and minimises points for chemical residues and contamination.

A recirculation valve allows for boom priming and assists with a faster boom decontamination process.

Croplands 250mm (10in) spacing upgrade, also available with any of their Pegasus broadacre trailed sprayers, is designed to improve penetration of small targets and in heavy stubbles.

With twice the standard amount of nozzles, twice the coverage is achieved and the 250mm spacings also offer a better distribution in challenging rough and undulating broadacre country.

Croplands has incorporated the latest Hypro centrifugal pump using Pentair’s Forcefield Technology with run-dry protection, providing the ultimate protection for the mechanical seal and helping avoid costly downtime.

Croplands has also incorporated many features with operator safety and ease of use in mind.

The up-and-over platform allows for safe and easy access from both sides of the sprayer to the tank lids while a 60L Chem-e-flush hopper is fully integrated to the sprayer’s control system, with a range of optional extras including a chemical suction probe and 12-volt chemical transfer pump system, complete with Micromatic drum fittings.

The Pegasus 7000 PLUS has airbag axle suspension controlled by an automatic ride height valve, ensuring a smoother ride and longer boom life.

Adding to this is a standard air ride drawbar system that features an integrated Hendrickson airbag and automatic ride height valve, further improving the ride and minimising feedback to the tractor.

The heavy drawbar also features a heavy duty adjustable hitch and swivelling eye.

The Pegasus 7000 PLUS is fitted standard with 710/70R x 42 tyres and wheels.

FarmWeekly

