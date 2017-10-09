AUSTRALIAN-owned, agricultural spray equipment manufacturer, Croplands, will launch its WEEDit-trailed sprayer range in Western Australia.

Croplands has sold more than 5000 WEEDit sensors in the Eastern States since it adopted the technology from Europe in 2013.

The company has engineered spray systems that not only maximise the efficiency of the WEEDit sensors, but withstand the rigours of Australian broadacre conditions.

Its optical spot sprayers are now in use by some of Australia’s leading broadacre farmers to improve the efficiency of their herbicide spraying.

The results have proven to be excellent in chemical savings, combating hard-to-kill weeds, lowering weed seed banks and retaining soil moisture.

Andrew Johnston is an agronomist in the Dalby region of Queensland, where many farmers are using Croplands WEEDit Optical Spot Sprayers as part of their fallow spraying operation with significant results.

“It’s the tool we use with our customers to target specific weeds at specific times,” Mr Johnston said.

“It means we don’t have to be on paddock immediately.

“WEEDit provides flexibility to hold off spraying for a short period and targets the weeds at ideal times.

“WEEDit allows us to strategically manage paddocks when controlling feathertop.

“We don’t look at blanket applications, instead we look at more strategic mixes with different chemistries.”

Croplands is equipped to handle demand for its WEEDit spray systems in WA with the support of a strong dealer network in AFGRI and Ag Implements.

The company has also employed two WEEDit specialists from the former WA WEEDit distributor, Total Precision Systems (TPS), who will assist in providing sales support and service of existing and new WEEDit machines in WA.

Croplands unleashed its dual tank, dual spray line, high capacity optical spot sprayer known as the WEEDit 7000 on last year’s field day circuit.

The machine has a new 7000 litre main tank with 800L flushing tank and 1500L hot tank.