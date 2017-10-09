AUSTRALIAN-owned, agricultural spray equipment manufacturer, Croplands, will launch its WEEDit-trailed sprayer range in Western Australia.
Croplands has sold more than 5000 WEEDit sensors in the Eastern States since it adopted the technology from Europe in 2013.
The company has engineered spray systems that not only maximise the efficiency of the WEEDit sensors, but withstand the rigours of Australian broadacre conditions.
Its optical spot sprayers are now in use by some of Australia’s leading broadacre farmers to improve the efficiency of their herbicide spraying.
The results have proven to be excellent in chemical savings, combating hard-to-kill weeds, lowering weed seed banks and retaining soil moisture.
Andrew Johnston is an agronomist in the Dalby region of Queensland, where many farmers are using Croplands WEEDit Optical Spot Sprayers as part of their fallow spraying operation with significant results.
“It’s the tool we use with our customers to target specific weeds at specific times,” Mr Johnston said.
“It means we don’t have to be on paddock immediately.
“WEEDit provides flexibility to hold off spraying for a short period and targets the weeds at ideal times.
“WEEDit allows us to strategically manage paddocks when controlling feathertop.
“We don’t look at blanket applications, instead we look at more strategic mixes with different chemistries.”
Croplands is equipped to handle demand for its WEEDit spray systems in WA with the support of a strong dealer network in AFGRI and Ag Implements.
The company has also employed two WEEDit specialists from the former WA WEEDit distributor, Total Precision Systems (TPS), who will assist in providing sales support and service of existing and new WEEDit machines in WA.
Croplands unleashed its dual tank, dual spray line, high capacity optical spot sprayer known as the WEEDit 7000 on last year’s field day circuit.
The machine has a new 7000 litre main tank with 800L flushing tank and 1500L hot tank.
The hot tank is aptly named as it used to hold high concentration chemicals specifically for spot spraying – the secret weapon for combating hard-to-kill weeds and delaying the onset of herbicide resistance.
Croplands has also incorporated many features with operator safety and ease-of-use in mind.
The up-and-over platform allows for safe and easy access from both sides of the sprayer to the tank lids.
This space also features a drum rack which can be used to transport extra chemical, or alternatively can double as a toolbox rack.
The 60L Chem-e-flush hopper is fully integrated to the sprayer’s control system, with a range of optional extras including 12 volt chemical transfer pump system, complete with micromatic drum fittings and chemical suction probe.
A 30 litre chemical induction hopper is also fitted to transfer chemical directly to the hot tank.
The WEEDit 7000 has airbag axle suspension to support the contour following boom – ensuring a smoother ride and longer life.
Adding to this is a standard air ride drawbar system that features an integrated Hendrickson airbag – an integral part of the suspension package.
The heavy drawbar also features a heavy duty adjustable hitch and swivelling eye.
The manual jack stand comes as standard, while the hydraulic version is optional.
The WEEDit 7000 is fitted standard with wide, low-dust 24.5-32 tyres and wheels.
“Croplands is excited about the opportunity to bring our range of WEEDit sprayers to WA and to provide solutions in the fight to control hard to kill weeds and chemical resistance,” said Croplands general manager Sean Mulvaney.
“The technology has proven to be extremely reliable and the release of our new purpose built 7000L platform is the ideal time to extend our reach into the west.”