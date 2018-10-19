SOMETIMES it takes a demonstration to peak your interest in a machine.

And according to New Holland WA sales manager Geoff Anderson that’s exactly the case with the company’s Genesis T8 Series tyred and track tractors.

“Our demonstrations have sparked a lot of interest and stock is now available in WA with attractive finance packages,” Mr Anderson said.

New Holland has introduced the T8s to the market with a big wrap.

The company claims the T8s are the most powerful conventional tractor in its class, in the world.

Five models range from a rated 187kW (250hp) to the top-of-the-line T8.435, which generates 283kW (380hp).

Every model is powered by either Tier 2 or Tier 4B-compliant Cursor 9 engine and an Engine Power Management (EPM) system offers more power in demanding hydraulic, PTO and transport applications.

The EPM means a T8.320 model, for example, which has an engine rated at 187kW (250hp), can be ramped up to 239kW (320hp).

The same applies to all T8 models.

A 50km/h 19-4 Ultra Command powershift is standard on tyred models, although an Auto Command CVT 50km/h transmission is an alternative.

All T8-tyred models come standard with cab suspension and Terraglide front suspension with brakes.

Built to suit heavy tillage applications, the T8 is also ideal for secondary cultivation, drilling, spreading and transport, hence the choice of transmission options.

And no matter which powershift transmission you choose, you get a minimum of 18 forward speeds, with eight of them in the critical 4.8-12km/h tillage range, which New Holland said was more than other tractors in this class.

New Holland also has introduced a Ground Speed Management (GSM) system, which uses a combination of data relating to engine load, forward speed and operator setting, to manage both engine and transmission speeds to optimise performance and economy.

According to New Holland, it’s simple to set up and extremely efficient.

When load conditions change in the field, GSM will automatically maintain a fixed forward ground speed.