ADOPTING new technologies shouldn’t come at the expense of maximising efficiency that is so vital for optimising farm productivity and profits.

And this was one of key drivers behind the latest developments to the Integrated Harrington Seed Destructors (iHSDs) now rolling this harvest.

Twenty years of development by inventor Ray Harrington has already put the runs on the board for the iHSDs with reliability, but ensuring the latest harvesters can operate at maximum capacity, handling the maximum amount of material at the top operating speed, is critical for any weed seed destruction technology.

Anything less compromises efficiency and productivity, and diminishes the potential return on investment, including in new harvesters, which can be significant.

The iHSD, developed by UniSA with funding and support from GRDC, comprises two hydraulically-driven cage mills mounted within the rear of combines and its latest enhancements centred around its cooling capacity, chute design and hydraulics.

The chute design was adjusted to allow better feeding into the mills and accessibility to the sieves, while the hydraulic system was set up to constantly provide 3000rpm, ensuring material moves freely through the mills.

The coolers are also now easier to clean out, with double swing-out doors, while the new chute design allows switching from cereals to pulses without any changes.

Other enhancements include different oil cooler particle screening options, including a fixed or rotary screen, and simplified user interface on the in-cab control, display and monitoring system.

Of course, the major element with weed seed destruction technology is ensuring it “does its job’’ of killing weed seeds, and the iHSD has been confirmed by the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI) to destroy up to 99 per cent of weed seeds.

Every per cent less adds more weed seeds, including herbicide resistant seeds, to the soil seed bank, and thereby adds to weed control requirements in following seasons.