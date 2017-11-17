ADOPTING new technologies shouldn’t come at the expense of maximising efficiency that is so vital for optimising farm productivity and profits.
And this was one of key drivers behind the latest developments to the Integrated Harrington Seed Destructors (iHSDs) now rolling this harvest.
Twenty years of development by inventor Ray Harrington has already put the runs on the board for the iHSDs with reliability, but ensuring the latest harvesters can operate at maximum capacity, handling the maximum amount of material at the top operating speed, is critical for any weed seed destruction technology.
Anything less compromises efficiency and productivity, and diminishes the potential return on investment, including in new harvesters, which can be significant.
The iHSD, developed by UniSA with funding and support from GRDC, comprises two hydraulically-driven cage mills mounted within the rear of combines and its latest enhancements centred around its cooling capacity, chute design and hydraulics.
The chute design was adjusted to allow better feeding into the mills and accessibility to the sieves, while the hydraulic system was set up to constantly provide 3000rpm, ensuring material moves freely through the mills.
The coolers are also now easier to clean out, with double swing-out doors, while the new chute design allows switching from cereals to pulses without any changes.
Other enhancements include different oil cooler particle screening options, including a fixed or rotary screen, and simplified user interface on the in-cab control, display and monitoring system.
Of course, the major element with weed seed destruction technology is ensuring it “does its job’’ of killing weed seeds, and the iHSD has been confirmed by the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI) to destroy up to 99 per cent of weed seeds.
Every per cent less adds more weed seeds, including herbicide resistant seeds, to the soil seed bank, and thereby adds to weed control requirements in following seasons.
Herbicide resistance is currently one of the biggest battles in Australian agriculture and one of the best strategies against it is to prevent every seed possible from entering the seed bank.
AHRI co-ordinated hundreds of in-field and greenhouse tests on the weed killing capacity of the iHSD and on every weed seed species trialled, the system killed up to 99pc of the weed seeds.
About 30 weed seed species from Australia and the United States have since been tested with the machine.
The extensive testing has led Mr Harrington to call for independent testing of all weed seed destruction technologies.
“There needs to be a standard test across all machines coming out so farmers can have access to independent test data prior to making their investment,’’ Mr Harrington said.
Harvest weed seed management will continue to be a key focus for the industry and growers are urged not to compromise on seed destruction technologies in their efforts to achieve maximum weed control in future years.
More information: contact Darryl Verburg at McIntosh Distribution on 9475 1669 or 0427 782 161.