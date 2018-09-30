HAY specialist Geoff Perkins Farm Machinery Centre, is attracting plenty of interest from producers with the new Jadan Verti Stack, hay bale stacker.

Attached to the rear of a big square baler, it collects and stacks 4 x 3 hay bales up to four high, alleviating the need for a telehandler and extra manpower.

Perkins Narrogin sales manager Brad Langford said the unit would have big appeal in WA.

“We have limited units here for this hay season but word of mouth will make this a winner,” Mr Langford said.

With 25 years experience in hay production under his belt, Mr Langford said the Jadan Vertical Stacker was one of the best he has seen.

“There’s no manpower required and with the ability to stack three or four high, there’s a good measure of weather protection for the bales underneath the top bale.

“It’s the perfect machine for stacking the 4 x 3 bales, which are the preferred size for producers.”

Made by New South Wales manufacturer Jadan Enterprises at its Cowra-based factory, the Verti Stacker is designed to place one bale on top of the other in the same configuration as traditionally transported.

As a bale is ejected from the baler, it is carried into the chassis where hydraulically-operated arms lift it vertically, allowing space for the next bale.

This process can be repeated up to four times.

An in-cab monitor allows the operator to set bale stacking to two, three or four bales.

It is equipped with scales.

When the cycle is completed, a ‘tail-gate’ automatically swings away and the bales roll off the Verti Stack in a vertical position, while the Verti Stack is still moving.

To reduce the load off the back of the baler, the Verti Stack is attached to the baler with a three-point system.