THE South African-made Equalizer seeding bar is gaining market acceptance in WA.

That’s according to Equalizer Australia operations manager Bert Badenhorst.

Speaking with Torque at Newdegate last week, Bert was obviously up to speed with the mouldboarding and deep ripping going on in this State.

“We’ve got 32 units operating throughout Australia with the majority in WA,” Bert said.

“Owner feedback has been very good, particularly in terms of getting across soft soil.

“We have large flotation tyres and the shape of the press wheels also enhances the bar floating on softer soil.

“I think the big thing this year was the dry start and our owners being able to access subsoil moisture where it was present to get the crops away and set up yield potential.”

AFGRI Equipment introduced the Equalizer to WA in 2014.