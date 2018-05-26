 

Esperance farmer takes first Steiger CVT

26 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Esperance farmer George Hulm (centre) takes delivery of his new Steiger 500 CVT Quadtrac from Farmers Centre Esperance salesmen Sean Barrett (left) and Jason Wells.
Esperance farmer George Hulm (centre) takes delivery of his new Steiger 500 CVT Quadtrac from Farmers Centre Esperance salesmen Sean Barrett (left) and Jason Wells.

ESPERANCE farmer George Hulm recently became Australia’s first owner of a Case IH Steiger 500 CVT Quadtrac tractor.

Mr Hulm farms a total of 4040 hectares (10,000 acres), producing wheat, barley, canola and peas.

The new addition to his fleet of Case IH equipment comes from his local dealership, Farmers Centre Esperance and will immediately be put to work.

Mr Hulm said he was “ecstatic” with the new Steiger and was “looking forward to doing a few hours in it during seeding”.

The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is something he has across all his tractors and when it comes to wheels versus tracks, Mr Hulm said he found the tracks provided a much smoother ride and result in less soil compaction during tasks such as seeding.

According to Case IH high horsepower product manager Alyx Selsmeyer, the Steiger CVT technology was available on the Quadtrac 450 and 500 models and Rowtrac 400, 450 and 500 models, along with wheeled 400, 450 and 500 models.

Wheeled scraper 450 and 500 models also join the CVT stable.

“The Continuously Variable Transmission offers so many benefits,” Mr Selsmeyer said.

“As well as fuel cost savings, the CVT makes the tractor more user-friendly for operators of all skill levels and its features contribute to smooth operation and increased comfort for those behind the controls.”

Mr Selsmeyer said Case IH had been developing its CVT technology for almost 20 years, and apart from targeting fuel efficiency and operator fatigue, the CVT transmission provided faster acceleration, full power availability at low ground speeds for special applications and implements and full hydraulic flow availability at low ground speeds.

Three adjustable target speeds from 0 to 40 kilometres an hour can be stored with adjustments via a thumb-wheel and buttons on the Multicontroller.

The transmission incorporates a kick-down feature which ensures maximum acceleration and 40km/h is achieved at 1640rpm.

The transmission features four mechanical ranges, with automated range-changing.

The first time 100 per cent mechanical power transfer takes place is below 10km/h, matching heavy draft application requirements.

Four multi-plate wet clutch packs, mounted on the four planetary gear sets, changes the ranges without power interruption, with equal clutch speeds guaranteeing smooth shifting without clutch wear.

Active Hold Control allows the tractor to remain static when stopped on a hill, without the operator applying the foot or hand brake.

The park brake is automatically applied if it remains in this state for more than 45 seconds.

An inching pedal replaces the decelerator pedal found on Steiger tractors with powershift transmission.

This pedal is common across the entire CVT range from the Maxxum to the Steiger.

It’s ideal when backing up to attach implements or edging closer to objects and this feature lets you control the acceleration rate in either direction by simply using the inching pedal like the accelerator in a car.

The Multicontroller incorporates a power shuttle switch, which works in parallel with the shuttle lever on the left of the steering column, for convenient direction changes without releasing the steering wheel.

The Steiger CVT transmission was specifically designed for applications requiring more than 298 kilowatts (400 horsepower).

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Ban live exports now. This is cruelty. Better to export the meat done here not there. We must
light grey arrow
What a callous Government we have that allows sheep and other exported animals to suffer the
light grey arrow
I think you have grossly underestimated the broader community's understanding of the trade,
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables