 

ExactApply fitted on newJD 4060 sprayer

SHARON O'KEEFFE
25 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Operators can cover more country with the new John Deere 4060 spray that has a 6000 litre tank.
SPRAYER technology continues to follow the industry trend that bigger is better, driven by the need to increase spray efficiency precision agriculture features with larger booms are increasing in popularity.

The new John Deere 4060 features a 6000 litre tank and a carbon fibre boom in line with industry requirements.

There is a very high demand for bigger tank sizes through the industry for greater water carrying capacities for the higher sprayer volumes

The carbon fibre boom is available in 36 to 40 metres to meet industry demand for lighter weight booms that are able to go wider distances with greater boom stability.

The new ExactApply intelligent nozzle control featured on the 4060 has also been designed to meet industry needs as growers look to increased spray efficiency.

The ExactApply allows you to adjust the application rate for varying speeds or prescriptions across the paddock.

John Deere, US product marketing manager, crop protection and nutrient solutions, Doug Felter said ExactApply provided sprayer operators a comprehensive solution, maintaining a consistent droplet size and pattern throughout a wide range of speeds, while reducing the potential for overlaps, skips and drift.

“The new ExactApply system was developed for producers and ag service providers who seek a higher level of control of product applications, especially improved application efficacy and accuracy in all field shapes and sizes,” Mr Felter said.

“Another important feature with the ExactApply is John Deere’s pulse width modulation (PWM) system that offers three times the pulsing frequency of traditional PWM systems on a wide variety of nozzles.

“This allows the sprayer to run at a consistent pressure and droplet size, regardless of the sprayer speed and application flow rate, for improved spray coverage across the entire paddock.”

Mr Felter said the ExactApply also allowed users to switch spraying between two pre-selected nozzles and vary the rate across the entire boom.

“ExactApply is compatible with the entire suite of John Deere precision and data management products our application customers need,” he said.

FarmWeekly

