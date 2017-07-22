ABOUT the only thing Darren Lee’s new seed rate controller can’t do is dial-up some much-needed rain on the family’s Dowerin property.

Darren and his wife, Nadia, together with his parents, Garry and Marj, crop about 80 per cent of their 2500ha ‘Rosalea’ farm to wheat, barley, canola and some lupins, although they pulled-up with 300ha to go in their program this year due to the dry conditions.

They also run about 1000 Merino sheep plus lambs.

Their sowing rig includes a 12 metre (40ft) Ausplow DBS Auseeder set on 25cm (10in) spacings and a 14,000-litre Ausplow Multistream, triple bin air seeder pulled by a Case Steiger 500 tractor.

The Ausplow system came with a Farmscan Ag Canlink 3500 seed rate controller and the family recently upgraded to the manufacturer’s new generation 7500 controller.

The latest model incorporates significant enhancements to the long-time popular Canlink 3000 and 3500 units and already has attracted strong early interest, while some quick retrofitting was also carried out for some growers before seeding this year.

In addition to retrofitting for Ausplow, the new controller is available with a range of air seeders, including Morris, Horwood Bagshaw, Simplicity, Gason and Smale, with its CANbus system catering to granular and liquid systems.

Its unique onscreen ‘Tile’ and ‘Tab’ layout allows users to customise the view on the 12cm (4.8in) colour touch screen.

In any field conditions, the Farmscan Ag 7500 controller compensates for changes in speed to maintain the target rate selected.

Rates can be increased or decreased on-the-go and a master switch allows instant stop/start control when required, such as at headlands.

In the event of any rate deviation or problems with calibration or sensors, alarms can notify the cause of the problem and action can immediately be undertaken to rectify it.

To attract attention, the status Tiles flash red with an audible warning to alert operators.

Flexibility and user-friendliness are key features. It is easy to calibrate and it has the ability to hold onto calibration factors per seed rate.