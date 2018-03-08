THERE were no six-figure prices but values were generally on par with vendor expectations at Ted and Bev Hill’s clearing sale at West River last week held by Elders.

After 43 years in the district the 150 lots laid out in rows painted a clear picture of the Hill’s farming life from when they bought their first partly cleared block in 1971 and, oddly enough, some of the earliest implements were still in strong demand.

The day’s top price was $46,000 paid by local West River farmer Michael Dougherty for a JCB 3185 Fastrac tractor (5000 hours).

According to one machinery dealer in attendance it was a fair price but the 4WD John Deere 8560 tractor (4000hrs), with a rebuilt motor, was a couple of thousand under value when it sold for $15,500.

Next of the big-ticket items sold was a Flexi-Coil 1720 air seeder set up with knife points and press wheels that sold for $33,500 to Katanning farmer Scott Keast who also considered it fair value.

The property’s main John Deer 9750 STS header was passed-in after failing to attract attention when Elders auctioneer Dean Hubbard called for a low $55,000 opening bid.

The sale attracted 156 registered bidders and for some it was a chance to put a face to the avid ABC radio caller known as Ted from West River, who almost single-handedly put the district on the map.

Although the couple is retiring to a smaller property nearer the west coast, he said he would continue to have his radio input but the time had come to pursue his other passion in life – breeding and racing thoroughbreds.

The Hills had started their farming life on a conditional purchase property and soon after added an adjoining partly-cleared farm.

At the peak, their landholding topped more than 6000 hectares but in recent times they had reduced their farming aggregation to 4000ha which they had now sold to corporate buyer Daybreak Cropping.

The story of their farm development started with two heavy clearing chains that made $1050 (90 metre, 300 feet) and $175 (15.2m, 50ft).