WITH an impeccable pedigree and a claim as the biggest rigid frame tractor in the world, the Fendt 1000 Series tractor already is ticking boxes in the WA market.

Arguably it is the most versatile 4WD tractor on the market but AgWest Machinery Geraldton branch manager Kent Douglas wants more than anecdotal evidence to match the claims for his customers.

Demonstrations of the latest Fendt offering last week at Walkaway included analysing the unit as a main seeding tractor, pulling a 18.2 metre (60 foot) DBS and a four tank M18000 Ausplow Multistream granular air seeder.

With a notional horsepower requirement of about five kilowatts (7hp) a tine, about 313kW (420hp) is needed to pull the DBS D300-60T, operating at about 125 millimetres (five inches).

Mr Douglas has employed a Fendt 1042, which develops 324kW (435hp), with little so-called parasitic loss.

This is courtesy of one of the many features Fendt has designed into the 1000 Series.

The tractors has a new drive train called VarioDrive, which allows for a variable four-wheel-drive (4WD), with torque distributed over two transmission outputs, operated independently on both axles.

There’s no traditional drive shaft.

Instead Fendt employs a single pump which drives the front and rear axle motors.

It’s controlled by torque sensors and an Intelli Clutch, which allows torque to be shifted between the axles according to need.

Fendt has released the 1000 Series as a true universal tractor to achieve heavy duty broadacre work such as spraying, spreading, seeding, deep tillage, chasing and forestry reclamation work.

Its overall weight is only 14 tonnes but it can be specced up to 21t, meaning it has the nimbleness for lighter work before moving up to grunt work.

There are a multitude of features Fendt has presented to the market with its 1000 Series models.

Four Vario models offer power offerings between 283kW (380hp) and the range-topping Vario 1050, which has a rated horsepower of 380kW (517hp) with 376kW (505hp) at the PTO, with three speeds – 1000, 1000E and 1300rpm.