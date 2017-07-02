C & C Machinery Albany dealer principal Matt Pearce calls it a game-changer.
Which is hard to argue against once you’ve been given all the facts, and see the ‘beast’ in the flesh.
We’re talking about the new Fendt Vario 1000 Series front-wheel-assist (FWA) tractors and in particular, the Fendt flagship 1050.
It has a rated horsepower of 380kW (517hp) with 376kW (505hp) at the PTO, which has three speeds, 1000, 1000E and 1300rpm.
Fendt distributor AGCO said the 1050 was the world’s biggest FWA tractor with serious claims as a true universal tractor to achieve heavy duty broadacre work such as spraying, spreading, seeding, deep tillage, chasing and forestry reclamation work.
Its overall weight is only 14 tonnes but it can be specced up to 21t, meaning it has the nimbleness for lighter work before moving up to grunt work.
It has a 900mm (36in) wide tyre on the rear of the tractor for heavy draft work to eliminate fitting dual tyres for extra traction.
You can also control tyre pressures on-the-go.
There are a multitude of features Fendt has presented to the market with its 1000 Series models.
Four Vario models offer power offerings between 283kW (380hp) and the range-topping Vario 1050.
And according to Matt it is arguably the most innovative standard tractor on the market.
The 1050 was displayed at C & C Machinery’s Albany premises last week to launch the tractor in WA.
It is equipped with a Tier 4 12.4 litre, six cylinder MAN engine, linked to a Vario stepless transmission – there is no range selector – with speeds between 20 metres an hour and 60km/h, and at that speed you’re only hitting 1450rpm.
Idling speed is 650rpm and maximum torque starts at 1100rpm with a torque curve flattening at 1650rpm with little change in fuel usage.
Fendt says the design architecture of the 1000 Series is all aimed at optimum power and efficient fuel use.
For example, it boasts a new drive train called VarioDrive, which allows for a variable four-wheel-drive(4WD) with torque distributed over two transmission outputs, operated independently on both axles.
There’s no traditional drive shaft.
Instead Fendt employs a single pump which drives the front and rear axle motors.
It’s controlled by torque sensors and an ‘Intelli Clutch’, which allows torque to be shifted between the axles according to need.
Another standard feature is called ‘Pull-In’ turn.
Negotiating headland turns, torque is transferred flexibly to the front axle to increase pulling power.
Since there is no fixed drive ration with the variable 4WD, the front wheel can actively pull the tractor into the curve.
This effect alone reduces the turning circle by up to 10 per cent.
And ‘Pull-In’ is intuitive to sense straight up-and-back for skip rows, to adjust the turn accordingly.
Fendt’s cooling system features a high performance fan at the front of the cooler unit to suck in cold, dense air into the radiator.
The system has its own hydrostatic drive to perform at optimum level regardless of engine speed.
The flexibility of the 1000 Series models is underlined by standard front and rear linkage and a heavy duty rear PTO.
There are six remotes at the rear and one at the front with rates starting at 140 litres a minute rising to an optional 430L/min, with twin pumps.
According to Fendt, there is a gap in the market between standard tractors, which currently have a tendency to top out at 298kW (400hp) which is where 17 tonne-plus tracked and articulated machines take over.
According to Fendt head of product marketing Ulrich Hufnagel, tracked and articulated models are too rigid with what they can do.
“They are also heavy with the inability to shed weight when necessary,” Mr Hufnagel said.
“Flexible ballasting is a key attribute in the 1000 Series models because the tractor can operate from its unladen weight of 14 tonnes up to its maximum permissible weight of 21 tonnes.
“Ballast can also be shifted around the tractor to adapt to various jobs.”
Tractor management system (TMS) also is included in the 1000 Series models along with the Variotronic terminal.
TMS automates ground and engine speed dependant on load and the VarioTronic is used to set up and monitor all tractor functions.
The transmission is hydrostatic with mechanical power splitting.
Fendt’s filter monitoring means maintenance intervals for hydraulics are 2000 hours or 24 months.
According to Matt a demonstration program already is underway.
More information: Matt Pearce 0427 082 050.
C & C Machinery is the first WA Fendt dealership to be accredited for service and support of the 1000 Series.