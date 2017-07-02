C & C Machinery Albany dealer principal Matt Pearce calls it a game-changer.

Which is hard to argue against once you’ve been given all the facts, and see the ‘beast’ in the flesh.

We’re talking about the new Fendt Vario 1000 Series front-wheel-assist (FWA) tractors and in particular, the Fendt flagship 1050.

It has a rated horsepower of 380kW (517hp) with 376kW (505hp) at the PTO, which has three speeds, 1000, 1000E and 1300rpm.

Fendt distributor AGCO said the 1050 was the world’s biggest FWA tractor with serious claims as a true universal tractor to achieve heavy duty broadacre work such as spraying, spreading, seeding, deep tillage, chasing and forestry reclamation work.

Its overall weight is only 14 tonnes but it can be specced up to 21t, meaning it has the nimbleness for lighter work before moving up to grunt work.

It has a 900mm (36in) wide tyre on the rear of the tractor for heavy draft work to eliminate fitting dual tyres for extra traction.

You can also control tyre pressures on-the-go.

There are a multitude of features Fendt has presented to the market with its 1000 Series models.

Four Vario models offer power offerings between 283kW (380hp) and the range-topping Vario 1050.

And according to Matt it is arguably the most innovative standard tractor on the market.

The 1050 was displayed at C & C Machinery’s Albany premises last week to launch the tractor in WA.

It is equipped with a Tier 4 12.4 litre, six cylinder MAN engine, linked to a Vario stepless transmission – there is no range selector – with speeds between 20 metres an hour and 60km/h, and at that speed you’re only hitting 1450rpm.

Idling speed is 650rpm and maximum torque starts at 1100rpm with a torque curve flattening at 1650rpm with little change in fuel usage.

Fendt says the design architecture of the 1000 Series is all aimed at optimum power and efficient fuel use.

For example, it boasts a new drive train called VarioDrive, which allows for a variable four-wheel-drive(4WD) with torque distributed over two transmission outputs, operated independently on both axles.