HINDSIGHT always provides lessons.

And one that Buntine farmer Mike Dodd recalled recently was his decision to buy a seeding rig in 2008.

The context was that he was coming off a drought and money was tight. And throw in the Global Financial Crisis.

“I was in the market for a seeding rig and I was deciding between a 60 foot DBS and a spring tine 60 foot overseas model,” Mr Dodd said.

“I went for the overseas model, with the bar, bin and liquid cart leaving $35,000 in my pocket.

“But I should have paid the $35,000 and got a DBS.”

The reason for that comment was that he bought a DBS in 2017 and it has taken only two seasons to see the benefits in terms of even crop germination and higher yields.

In 2016, he bought a liquid-compatible Ausplow Multistream air seeder to replace a tow-behind liquid cart and a tow-between airseeder cart so it felt like a natural progression to add the DBS to the Multistream the following year.

“We generally dry sow at the start to get our program in during the optimum sowing window,” Mr Dodd said.

“And in the first year the crop was very even and I’d never seen it like that.

“It was very obvious the difference between having hydraulic tines on the DBS as against the spring tines which tended to chatter in dry working.

“When it rained you’d see more staggered germinations which showed the variations in seed depth because of the spring tine and sowing boots.

“With the DBS, the parallelogram module gives you more scope in tight country where the press wheel and parallelogram can operate at a different angle but it doesn’t affect the set seeding depth.

“And having the ability to dig deeper without affecting seed depth is huge.”

Interestingly, Mr Dodd said there were no problems seeding with the DBS on deep ripped sandplain, even though it was fitted with leading coulters to cut trash and create a better stubble flow.

Tines spacings were 300 millimetres and the upgrade to the wider flotation tyres on the bar really helped.