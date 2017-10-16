 

Flexi-Coil 5500 delivers on performance

16 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Excellent trash flow is a feature of the Flexi-Coil 5500 air drill that has a flexible frame.
Excellent trash flow is a feature of the Flexi-Coil 5500 air drill that has a flexible frame.

BUILT to withstand Australian soils, Flexi-Coil’s 5500 air drill delivers on precise, high-performance seeding.

The 5500 air seeder is available in 18.2 metre (60 foot), 21.2m (70ft) and 24.2m (80ft) models and has a flexible frame that follows terrain well, which results in even and consistent seeding depth.

Flexi-Coil’s patented variable packing pressure system, which allows weight to be transferred between the front and rear sections, is also a key feature of the 5500, enabling adjustment of packing pressure by as much as 30 per cent as field conditions change.

Noting Australia’s susceptibility to uneven terrain and variable soil types, and the need for high stubble clearance, Flexi-Coil Australia brand leader Steve Mulder said the 5500 seeders maintained even packing pressure across the width of the bar, and since there are no wheels in the frame, it has excellent trash flow.

“These seeders are engineered with precision technology and it’s a rare find in that they’re not parallelogram,” Mr Mulder said.

“This is a straight tine machine which is highly adjustable to ensure minimal soil disturbance and good soil-to-seed contact, whatever the ground you’re dealing with.”

Flexi-Coil introduced the 24.2m 5500 air drill last year and Mr Mulder said several had sold to several large producers in WA and New South Wales.

“We recommend that you pair the 5500 air drill with a Flexi-Coil 60 Series air cart, but that is optional of course,” Mr Mulder said.

“But so far, all those 24.2m models we have sold have been with a 60 Series cart.”

The Flexi-Coil 60 series air carts are ideal for broadacre farmers growing cereals, legumes and oilseeds.

The range includes seven air carts, with capacities up to 33,000 litres.

Growers who buy the 5500 air seeders can fit them with their own single or double shoot openers, depending on the type of soil they work in.

Flexi-Coil has 50 dealers throughout Australia, so speak to your local dealer about demonstration days or visit flexicoil.com.au

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables