BUILT to withstand Australian soils, Flexi-Coil’s 5500 air drill delivers on precise, high-performance seeding.

The 5500 air seeder is available in 18.2 metre (60 foot), 21.2m (70ft) and 24.2m (80ft) models and has a flexible frame that follows terrain well, which results in even and consistent seeding depth.

Flexi-Coil’s patented variable packing pressure system, which allows weight to be transferred between the front and rear sections, is also a key feature of the 5500, enabling adjustment of packing pressure by as much as 30 per cent as field conditions change.

Noting Australia’s susceptibility to uneven terrain and variable soil types, and the need for high stubble clearance, Flexi-Coil Australia brand leader Steve Mulder said the 5500 seeders maintained even packing pressure across the width of the bar, and since there are no wheels in the frame, it has excellent trash flow.

“These seeders are engineered with precision technology and it’s a rare find in that they’re not parallelogram,” Mr Mulder said.

“This is a straight tine machine which is highly adjustable to ensure minimal soil disturbance and good soil-to-seed contact, whatever the ground you’re dealing with.”

Flexi-Coil introduced the 24.2m 5500 air drill last year and Mr Mulder said several had sold to several large producers in WA and New South Wales.

“We recommend that you pair the 5500 air drill with a Flexi-Coil 60 Series air cart, but that is optional of course,” Mr Mulder said.

“But so far, all those 24.2m models we have sold have been with a 60 Series cart.”

The Flexi-Coil 60 series air carts are ideal for broadacre farmers growing cereals, legumes and oilseeds.

The range includes seven air carts, with capacities up to 33,000 litres.

Growers who buy the 5500 air seeders can fit them with their own single or double shoot openers, depending on the type of soil they work in.

Flexi-Coil has 50 dealers throughout Australia, so speak to your local dealer about demonstration days or visit flexicoil.com.au