VICTORIAN manufacturer Goldacres heralded its 40th year in the farm mechanisation industry at its Ballarat, Victoria, factory last week.

It was a significant event to mark the success of an Australian manufacturer punching above its weight in a highly competitive boomsprayer market, dominated mainly by corporate players.

One of the few family-owned companies remaining in the market, Goldacres has earned a reputation for quality, reliability and innovation.

All of that was on show last week to its dealers and customers, with more than 400 people involved in factory tours, ride and drive events and assessing the company’s product range and history at static displays.

For WA farmers, particular attention was paid to the company’s new flagship model, the G8 8000L Super Cruiser, available on wheels or tracks (four independent Soucy tracks), with a new 48 metre (158 foot) tri-fold boom.

A tracked model already has been sold to an Esperance farmer and was delivered earlier this month.

According to Goldacres sales and marketing manager Stephen Richards, the boom had been under development for about 18 months.

“It’s an all new design with three bi-folding spray widths of 20, 36 and 48 metres (66ft, 120ft, 158ft),” Mr Richards said.

The 8000 litre G8 boasts a Cummins engine linked to a 2500 series Allison transmission with the 6.7 litre QSB power plant tuned to produce 194 kiloWatt (260 horsepower).

The hydraulic system is driven directly from the transmission to provide plenty of oil flow without the engine working at high RPM, keeping fuel use to a minimum and providing better hydraulic performance.

The Super Cruiser also has a fixed, 3m (10ft) axle with constant four-wheel drive, transfer case lock and rear diff lock.

Goldacres also has a 42m (138ft) Tri Tech Penta Boom, to herald the start of a new series of large width booms to take multiple plumbing options and folding widths.

Gone the trademark cable fold which has been replaced with hydraulic cylinders, giving a secondary breakaway capability at the outer fold point in addition to Goldacres’ 3D breakaway at the boom tip.