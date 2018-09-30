AGSERVE Goomalling dealer principal Greg Baird is right. At first glance, the Goldacres G6 6036 self-propelled boomsprayer looks a bit underdone, compared to rival models. It looks a bit skinny and plain and Goldacres says it’s about five tonnes lighter than competitive models. But as they say in the classics, looks can be deceiving, which more WA farmers are discovering with the Victorian-made units. The attraction has nothing to do with looks and everything to do with productivity and the fact that Goldacres has designed the G6 and G8 Series models with a lot of feedback from WA farmers. Atlas Farms, Calingiri, farm manager Kim Gronow traded a Goldacres trailed model on a G6036 last November and put it straight to work in a summer knockdown program. With 500 hours on the clock, he estimates a productivity gain of about 15 per cent over the 4500 hectare program. “Admittedly we’ve gone 20 feet (six metres) wider with the boom, but we’re down a 1000 litres capacity with the tank compared with the trailed model and we’re still getting more hectares done in a day,” Mr Gronow said. The latter is a salient point this year, which has provided a tough test for machinery negotiating boggy paddocks. “We’ve had 534 millimetres (21 inches) untill the end of August,” he said. “And it has got a bit sticky in some places but we haven’t got bogged, even though it’s two-wheel drive.” (Four-wheel drive is an option). According to Mr Baird, the lighter weight of the G6 6036 is a major contributor, along with the mechanical drive, which develops more torque, to drive wheels forward. A five-link suspension, featuring polyurethane bushed heavy duty torque rods, rear anti-sway bar and air springs on all four corners with ride height levelling, provides a stable, smooth ride. That’s something that gets a tick from operator Phil Christmas, who can finish a 10 or 12 hour program feeling “relatively fresh”. He also appreciates the improved technology that makes the job easier, particularly in difficult spraying conditions.

For example, he rates highly Goldacres’ RapidFire 3TS nozzle control technology. According to the company, it has worked out how to overcome the issue of boom pressure variation and boom line priming. In doing so it means a wider selection of nozzle combinations are available and everything is controlled from the cab. Goldacres’ proprietary RapidFire uses pneumatic nozzle control to eliminate the need for central boom valves and metres of excess spray lines. The air-operated valves are located in the nozzle body and deliver instantaneous boom operation – doing away with the need to prime boom lines before spraying. Pressure is already built-in the boom line and it’s only a matter of switching nozzles on and off. Goldacres has further expanded this technology with a three tier system (3TS) which expands the effective spraying speed range without exceeding the pressure range of the nozzles. Likened to a gearbox, RapidFire 3TS minimises the nozzle pressure variation even as the sprayer speed changes. On a single or dual-line boom system, the 3TS allows farmers to vary their application rate and spraying speed while maintaining the correct droplet size. Calingiri farmer Shaun Westlake bought a G6 6036 in June and agrees with the points made by Kim and Phil. He has clocked up more than 140 hours of in-crop applications over the past three months. He also gave the thumbs up to the RapidFire 3TS technology. “I’ve got streamer nozzles on it for windy days but it’s fairly quick to change them on the fine days for normal spraying,” Mr Westlake said. With above average rainfall in June and July, Shaun has bogged the 6036 “a couple of times”, but was quickly out of trouble. “The lighter weight means it doesn’t get stuck too deep and a tractor easily pulls it out,” he said. “I didn’t have too much trouble with the wet spots and generally I was operating in fourth gear at between 1500 and 1600 revs, dropping back to third gear in wetter spots.”