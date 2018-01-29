 

Goldacres tracks market with G8 sprayer

KEN WILSON
29 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The new Goldacres G8 self-propelled boomsprayer on tracks, pictured at Goldacres dealer Staines Esperance last week before being delivered to a local farmer.
The new Goldacres G8 self-propelled boomsprayer on tracks, pictured at Goldacres dealer Staines Esperance last week before being delivered to a local farmer.

THE first Goldacres G8 self-propelled boomsprayer on tracks has arrived in WA.

It has been sold to an Esperance farmer by Goldacres dealer Staines Esperance, with Goldacres national sales manager Ashley Dinning saying it is “stimulating the thinking of a lot of controlled traffic farmers”.

The G8 tracked model is based on the Goldacres G8 8000 litre Super Cruiser.

The self-propelled sprayer has been adapted with four independent Soucy tracks and a new 48 metre (158 foot) tri-fold boom.

According to Goldacres marketing operations manager Steven Richards, the boom had been under development for about 18 months.

“It’s an all new design with three bi-folding spray widths of 20, 36 and 48m (66ft, 120ft, 158ft),” he said.

“Our machines are pretty unique in that they are mechanical drive and the G8 is a full-time 4WD, which enabled a pretty simple fitment of the tracks.”

Mr Richards said that it was a logical choice to develop the G8 for control traffic systems.

“It is a big capacity machine that weighs in at about 20 tonnes loaded, so to have it on tracks with twice the contact area makes sense,” he said.

“After last year’s wet harvest, growers were interested in the increased flotation tracks offered.”

The Goldacres-designed undercarriage allows the fitment of the Soucy S-Tech 7016 track system.

The Soucy system has a 406 millimetre (16 inch)-wide belt with contact length of 2150mm (7ft).

“This will provide twice the ground contact area compared to a 520/85R46 tyre,” Mr Richards said.

“The track width is 3000mm (10ft) and ground clearance of the prototype is 940mm (3ft).”

While the prototype has steering arms on the bottom, the commercial models will have steering arms at the top for increased clearance.

Mr Richards said the G8CT could travel up to 40 kilometres an hour, though like all track systems, operators will need to manage potential overheating and wear.

The 48m Tritech boom on the prototype is a product of 18 months development by Goldacres, aiming to ensure maximum strength, function and boom ride.

Design features include construction from mild steel on the inner wing with aluminium on middle, outer and breakaway wings.

The design aims to provide strength where needed while maintaining weight savings.

The truss structure is designed deep and wide to reduce stress and increase boom strength.

The outer wing features unique hydraulic break-back and break-forward functions and the inner wings feature forward and rearward dampening as well as full yaw control.

“With the 48 metre boom due for release this year, the G8 on tracks offers farmers something unique,” Mr Dinning said.

“Anybody wanting more information can contact their local dealer or Goldacres for more information.

“Goldacres is holding its 40th year celebrations Expo in Ballarat on February 21 and 22 and this will be a great opportunity to see first-hand everything Goldacres has to offer.

“You can register through your local dealer or direct on line at goldacres.com.au/ expo.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables