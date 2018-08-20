 

Government changes workplace safety legislation

KEN WILSON
20 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Country Wide Insurance brokers Paul Schutz .... risk management will ratchet up.
Country Wide Insurance brokers Paul Schutz .... risk management will ratchet up.

RISK management is a major bugbear for machinery dealers.

And it’s likely to ratchet up in the future.

According to Country Wide Insurance Brokers’ Paul Schutz and Matthew Jones, the State government is planning changes to Work Health and Safety (WHS).

Essentially the government wants to introduce a single WHS Act regulating work health and safety in WA.

The Act will be administered by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety and will include overseeing WorkSafe.

What the brokers brought to dealers’ attention is the foreshadowing of increased fines for breaches of the act.

“The big one is failure to identify a hazard,” Mr Schutz said.

“The fine will rise from $50,000 to $450,000 as a level one breach.

“A level two breach, which includes death, will rise from $400,000 to $2 million.

“The government says it will have discussions with industry but it is out there.”

Another issue raised by Mr Jones concerned liability for autonomous vehicles and swarm robots.

“If a drone drops into your paddock, for example, and causes damage, what is the extent of liability for the owners of the drone?” he asked.

“Where does liability start and where does it stop?

“We would welcome comments and suggestions from you as to what sort of (insurance) coverage you may need.”

The pair also covered the topic of cyber insurance in relation to hacking.

“Hacking is on the increase and there are insurance products but we are working on a specific cover for machinery dealers,” he said.

Mr Schutz said hacking in regional areas was on the increase targeting regional businesses which do not have a high level of security.

“There are examples of company email signatures being hacked and used for cash transferred to bogus accounts,” he said.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables