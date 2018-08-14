CUNDERDIN machinery manufacturer Grain King is to auction a specially-built, 40,000 litre Nyrex chaser bin to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) which is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2018.

The bin will be auctioned at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days on Wednesday, August 29.

It would sell for $97,900 retail but it is hoped to raise a profit of $60,000 to $70,000, which will be donated to RFDS.

The Nyrex chaser bin, which was internationally recognised for its innovation at the Swedish Steel Awards in May, will feature the livery of the RFDS.

Grain King chief executive officer Colin Jorgensen said the business worked extensively throughout all the grain-growing areas of Australia which made it a natural fit with the RFDS, one of the largest and most comprehensive aero-medical organisations in the world.

The service provides extensive primary health care and 24-hour emergency service to people over an area of 7.69 million square kilometres.

The Nyrex chaser bin will be auctioned online and on-site by Smith and Broughton Auctioneers.

Mr Jorgensen said the Nyrex chaser bin was a one-of-a-kind.

“It will be an efficient addition to any grain farm, helping to reduce grain discharge times, minimising energy use and reducing soil compaction on farms,” he said.

“And not only will the farmer be getting a great piece of machinery, the RFDS will be gaining a meaningful donation.”

The Nyrex Chaser bins use a Strenx product that is 25 per cent lighter than steel plate and provides a longer life than conventional bins.

Its assembly process uses laser technology in a bolted construction that avoids steel bowing from welding, creating savings in time and energy.

The modular construction also helps reduce freight costs enabling the Nyrex Chaser Bin to gain an international audience.

RFDS chief executive officer Rebecca Tomkinson said the organisation was delighted to have Grain King’s support.

“Like Grain King we spend much of our time in remote rural properties providing support for farming communities and we urge farmers to get behind this initiative which can benefit both them and ourselves,” she said.