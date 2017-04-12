THIS must be close to the ultimate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

With the eBeeSQ UAV from senseFly, farmers, agronomists or contractors can simply load up the paddock files, throw it in the air, and it will land at your feet when the job is completed.

There are no controls and up to 200ha of maps can be achieved per flight.

According to distributor, ARAG Australia CEO, Kym Eldredge, the UAV represents the beginning of a revolution in crop health monitoring and analysis.

“I am very excited about the possibilities for aerial crop inspections providing vastly more detailed and reliable paddock data than satellite maps without the need for any aeronautical skills to fly the UAVs,” he said.

“Another significant move forward is our ability to integrate the data collected by the eBeeSQ with our ARAG Seletron individually-controlled nozzle system, to spray individual weeds in the same manner as existing optically controlled systems, without the need to fit any extra sensors or hardware to the boom.”

senseFly was founded in 2009 and were awarded the CTI Startup Label by the Swiss Government, which is the nation’s most rigorous certificate of quality for new companies.

The eBeeSQ and all associated products are available now from ARAG Australia.

More information: Jeremy Angel at sensefly@aragnet.com.au