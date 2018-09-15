HARDI Australia has released a new HELLIOS lightweight self-propelled boomsprayer for the Australian market.

Specifically designed for use on soft soils, tight headlands and difficult slopes, the 3000 litre HELLIOS has already proven popular with European growers.

HARDI Australia’s chief executive officer Bill Franklin said the local business had invested considerable time and expertise to tailor the European concept to local farmers’ requirements.

“We are acutely aware that local spraying needs are unique,” Mr Franklin said.

“That’s why we build our sprayers here.”

A distinctive feature of HELLIOS is its front-mounted aluminium boom, offered locally in widths from 24 to 36 metres.

The arrangement gives operators a panoramic forward view of their spray application from a high and comfortably-furnished Category 4 cab.

Mr Franklin said HARDI Australia’s substantial know-how in setting up aluminium booms gave HELLIOS even better performance on the region’s farms.

“We have been working with aluminium booms for many years,” he said.

“HARDI Australia has unmatched expertise in integrating aluminium boom wings with advanced boom centres to deliver the best ride, height control and durability.

“Our experience and HARDI’s sophisticated AutoHeight control means the HELLIOS boom will spend far more time at an optimum height above the crop or soil – and that means more effective application.”

HARDI Australia will offer HELLIOS with the fixed track width of 1.8m favoured by many local growers, as well as wider 2m and 3m options.

Four-wheel steering is also available, giving the machine superb manoeuvrability in tight headlands.

By using a sophisticated hydro-mechanical drive system, HELLIOS manages the power and torque output of its 104 kilowatt (140 horsepower) Deutz diesel engine to optimise performance and traction.

The system allows the sprayer to excel on a lighter and more economical power plant, saving weight and fuel.