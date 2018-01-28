IT has almost been kept on proverbial ice for the past eight months.

So there is a bit of keen anticipation at the Southcott family farm at Wubin to put a new HARDI Rubicon 9000 self-propelled boomsprayer through its paces in a few weeks and see how the new 48.5 metre (160 foot) boom ramps up productivity.

Designated driver is Camille Southcott, who has returned to farming duties after successfully completing a double degree at university in science and commerce.

“The way the season went last year, it was hardly used,” Camille said.

“Dad (Sam) did pre-emergent spraying for the wheat with it while I was operating a seeding rig and then trained me during the post-emergent wheat spraying.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there again because it is an amazing machine compared to our previous SP and the trailed boom, which we upgraded last year as well.”

Both sprayers will be in action next month as germinations emerge from the recent rain-bearing depression – the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Joyce.

A total of 53 millimetres was recorded on the Southcott property over three days last week.

“The Rubicon will do all the larger paddocks with the long runs,” Camille said.

“The trailed sprayer will do some of the more difficult lake country because the boom is shorter at 36m (120ft).

In short hit-outs driving the Rubicon, Camille has been impressed.

“I’ve tried out the Rubicon doing some late season pesticide spraying in canola for budworm and it did the job really well as the harvester was still able to pick up the crop in the wheel tracks,’’ she said.

“The ride is so comfortable and I can see it will save us a bit of time and chemical with things such as self-priming and flushing (the boom).

“The auto boom height could mean we do extra hours at night.

“It has a lot of features which means there are so many things you don’t have to worry about.”

For Sam, the Rubicon will earn it stripes because of its productive capacity, something he immediately thought of when he took a demo ride of the Rubicon in Balaklava, South Australia, in 2016.