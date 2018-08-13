 

HARDI sprayer fits family farm’s needs

13 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Grass Valley farmer Damien O'Driscoll (left) and Boekeman Machinery Northam sales representative Sam Moss discuss the performance of the HARDI Navigator 6000 trailed boomsprayer.
Grass Valley farmer Damien O'Driscoll (left) and Boekeman Machinery Northam sales representative Sam Moss discuss the performance of the HARDI Navigator 6000 trailed boomsprayer.

THE O’Driscoll farm at Grass Valley carries a lot of tradition.

Owners Damien and Glen O’Driscoll represent the family’s fifth generation on the property – and the next generation is already working it with them.

But that doesn’t mean they resist change.

So when Damien was ready to replace his boomsprayer after 10 years, he was keen to see what innovations a new HARDI Navigator 6000 could deliver.

Having operated a HARDI Navigator 5030 for the past 10 years, Damien was sure he wanted another HARDI.

“You get what you pay for,” he said.

“I’ve never had a problem with HARDI.

“The boomsprayer’s probably the most-used piece of equipment on the farm and with the support we get from Boekeman Machinery in Northam, I’ve have never had a full day when I’ve been out of action.”

The big change was moving to an aluminium boom, after a tour of HARDI’s Adelaide factory convinced Damien it could deliver strength and quality without the weight of steel.

“It’s definitely lighter and the boom ride is good – really stable,’’ he said.

“Our country is a bit billy goaty, but the Auto-Height Control consistently keeps it off the deck.”

His verdict after six months of using aluminium: “If you’ve got the money, I wouldn’t hesitate”.

Another new tradition on the O’Driscoll property is Auto-Section Control.

“Even though I’ve never had it before, I’ll never ever not have it again,” Damien said.

“I love it.”

As far as he’s concerned, HARDI sprayers just keep getting better.

“The 6000 is a similar set-up but this one’s more user-friendly, especially for loading chemical,” he said.

“HARDI doesn’t sit on its hands.

“They’ve got a good product and they keep improving it.”

So even on a property that has been in the same family for five generations, the new sprayer is a welcome change.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables