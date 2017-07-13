WA farmer Ray Harrington’s Integrated Harrington Seed Destructor (IHSD) is now an established commercial product.

Manufactured by South Australian firm deBruin Engineering, it will be distributed throughout Australia this year by McIntosh Distribution, which has set up a dealer network of specialist combine harvester dealers in WA, Victoria and South Australia.

The 2017 production run will see IHSD units fitted to New Holland, Case IH, John Deere and CLAAS headers.

“There’s no colour focus with the IHSD,” McIntosh & Son Katanning, Kulin, Esperance and Albany branch manager Devon Gilmour said.

“We want them on all brands as soon as possible.”

Farmer demand already indicates deBruin Engineering will be in full production mode for the 2018 harvest.

“This is a game-changer in weed seed control,” Mr Gilmour said.

“We fitted and trialled 12 units last harvest making changes in the paddock to improve the efficiency of the unit and we are very pleased to see this has resulted in several upgrades.”

In fact the units fitted to two New Holland 10.90 and 9.90 headers in the McIntosh & Son Katanning yard last week look part of the machine making it hard to distinguish it as an add-on.

“We have placed a new stainless steel shroud around the mills which is double the thickness (3mm) and as a precaution we’ve strengthened the base plate to stop any possible flexing in the bottom of the mills.

“Two exclusively designed Rexroth Bosch hydraulic motors drive the rotor mills at a constant 3000rpm, which is the critical feature of the unit to achieve the tested weed seed kill results, something not possible with a mechanical drive system.

“We’ve found 3000rpm is the sweet spot and when we deliberately dropped back to under 2900rpm we encountered bridging and clumpier material coming from the mills that lessen the efficiency of seed being impacted by the rotor mill against the stator mill.

“Hydraulics at this point in time is definitely the way to go to maintain that constant 3000rpm. Customer reports indicate horsepower drawdown between 50 and 60hp (37-45kW), which was not having as significant an impact on the combine as we first thought.