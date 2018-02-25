A GOOD crowd of 200 registered buyers were in a buying mood at Scaddan last week as Landmark Brindley & Gale conducted a clearing sale on behalf of John and Rose Vermeersch.

Buyers from Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and throughout WA provided plenty of competition for a sale gross of more than $1.6 million.

A big attraction which created a lot of interest and competition was the 2016 model CLAAS Lexion 770 header, which had only completed one season.

It was fitted with Terra Tracs and had recorded 441 engine hours and 340 separator hours and came with a CLAAS Vario 1230 front.

The opening bid was $380,000 and with four potential buyers bidding in $5000 increments, bidding steadily made its way to $445,000 when the header was knocked down to HM & MJ Ward, who had travelled from Wagin.

The previous lot, a Cat Lexion header (3552 engine hrs and 2561 separator hrs) also met with strong competition and sold to RJ & JA Thomason, Esperance, for $57,000.

Of notable interest was the 2016 model AMAZONE 4502W Pantera self-propelled boomsprayer (511hrs), with a 36 metre (120ft) boom.

These models are new to the market with no used models previously sold, so prospective buyers held back and eventually it was passed-in at auction.

It sold after the sale for $305,000 to Stecher Ag Services, Seymour, Victoria.

This item was preceded by a WCM938K front-end loader with a 1.5 metre (5 foot) bucket and came with a rock bucket, stick rake and forks.

Multiple bidders freely competed on this item and it was eventually knocked down for $82,000 to Westkirch Transport, Munglinup.

Leading up to all the items mentioned previously were the tractors, with the top price going to a Case IH STX425 Quadtrac (5722 hours) with GPS auto farm.

This sold for $77,500 and was bought by FG Smith, Cranbrook.

This followed the Case Magnum 255 tractor (874hrs) which sold for $35,000 to the McDonald family, Condingup, trading as Macsfield.

The seeding equipment led up to the tractors, with a Simplicity 12000 two bin, tow-behind model with camera, selling for $13,000 to AJ & MA Coward, Esperance, who had the winning bid on the previous item which was a Case IH PTX 600 seeder bar, which they secured for $15,000.