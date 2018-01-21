MACDON’s new FD1 FlexDraper will be available to WA farmers for this year’s harvest.

That’s the news from Boekeman Machinery Northam branch and sales manager Andrew Boekeman, who said there was already big interest in the new model, along with the DI non-flex model.

“A lot of guys have already spotted it on the internet and are impressed with its specifications,” Mr Boekeman said.

“It’s the type of draper we want over here to handle a range of cropping conditions.”

According to MacDon, the FlexDraper is designed with an ‘Active Float System’ that keeps the draper true-to-the-ground, instantly reacting to changing contour conditions.

Two sets of coil springs on the FM100 Float Module (the centre piece of the draper which attaches to the feeder house), support up to 97 per cent of the draper weight.

The instant float response provides 4.8 degrees of lateral float and 178 millimetres (7 inches) of vertical float independent of the feeder house.

MacDon’s ‘Flex-Float Technology’ has been developed from a fixed reel-to-cutterbar relationship, which maintains a small gap between the reel fingers and cutterbar, while the Active Float System allows for instant lateral and vertical float response.

Matched to the ‘Flex-Float Technology’ is a new FeedMacX system, designed to be custom-fit to match any header, to enhance feeding.

The heart of the FeedMacX crop feeding system is the RTD (Retractable Tine Drum), which MacDon claims achieves up to 20 per cent more capacity over the previous model.

In-feed speed is tailored to match that of your header’s feeder chain.

Bolt-on components make it possible to configure the auger flighting and number of finger tines to match the combine’s feeder house opening.

The finger tines are longer and more aggressive and feature adjustable timing to match the crop volume of any harvest condition.

MacDon has emphasised the strength and reliability of the FM100’s RTD, citing heavy-duty internal components, like the tine shaft being 25 per cent thicker than the previous model and a new reversing clutch that provides positive engagement in either direction.

Reconfigured and upgraded, the chain drive tension is externally adjustable and incorporates a positive stop to retain its setting and alignment.

MacDon’s new hydraulic system features individual fully filtered circuits for the knife drive, side drapers and feed draper.

These individual circuits provide increased side draper speed, along with greater capacity and reliability.

The 1 Series hydraulics makes it possible for an optional in-cab side draper speed control, allowing on-the-go adjustment.