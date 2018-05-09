 

Himac is on a high

KEN WILSON
09 May, 2018 04:00 AM
Business is off to a great start in 2018 and that's the reason for the smiles on the faces of the Himac team, from left, Toby Hill, sales, Roy Tindal, sales, Simon Tindal, sales, Simon Blackburn, marketing, Arron Fone, operations, Jack McPhee, sales and Darren Tindal general manager. Director Craig Tindal is missing from the photograph. The family-owned company has 38 staff since it hung its shin

SOMETIMES circumstances beyond your control can work in your favour.

That’s the case for Albany-based equipment manufacturer Himac Attachments, which has been kicking a lot of goals over the past three years.

The family-owned company, headed by father Russell Tindal and his four sons Darren, Craig, Roy and Simon, moved its fabrication and powder coating business from Cunderdin to Albany in 2003 and by 2005 had grown a new niche in importing implement attachments.

The family, together with a pro-active staff, steered the company on a significant growth path until the value of the Australian dollar went south three years ago.

A decision was made to curtail imports and focus on in-house manufacturing.

Eighty per cent of the company’s business is now generated by WA-made products and 20pc is accounted for with imported gear.

“We focused on agriculture and earth-moving equipment and developed our own manufacturing processes along with a research and development strategy,” Himac general manager Darren Tindal said.

“The past three years have seen us record our biggest growth since we started and I have to say our staff have been major contributors to our growth.

“We have high staff retention and our production efficiencies have enabled us to not only compete with imported gear but gain a large market share.”

The Himac ethos is taken from the initials of the company name: help, inspire, make it easy, achieve and customer first.

The company’s success extends to exporting to the Eastern States and it is estimated that about 30pc of the company’s production is ear-marked for Eastern States customers.

“Back-loading freight rates are very attractive and we would be sending a minimum of seven to eight attachments a day on road freight bound for the Eastern States,” he said.

“In total we’re doing about 20 attachments a day for the total market.”

The extensive product range includes buckets, grapples, forks, augers and trenchers, rakes, concrete attachments, vegetation control and slashers.

All the ag attachments are telehandler and ag loader-friendly.

It’s a Torque gong for another positive WA manufacturer.

FarmWeekly

