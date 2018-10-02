 

James sets a positive tone

KEN WILSON
02 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Boekeman Machinery Dalwallinu branch manager James Mitchell is rarely seen without a smile on his face. And with the positive feel in the bush, the smile is getting wider, particularly with serious enquiry on this new JCB 8330 Fastrac, taking up space in the branch's showroom.
BOEKEMAN Machinery Dalwallinu branch manager James Mitchell sees only upside for the farm mechanisation industry.

And he is an enthusiastic promoter of careers in the industry, particularly machinery dealerships.

It’s a far cry from his first career path as an electronics and weapons technician with the Royal Australian Navy and serving in the Middle East.

He diverted away from fixing missiles, torpedoes and guns to raise a family and found a job as a precision ag specialist with the then Dalwallinu dealership Jolly & Sons, joining the dealership in 2012.

In 2017, he joined Boekeman Machinery in a machinery sales role.

Six months ago he was appointed to his current position and oversees 18 staff in a dealership which will celebrate its 50 years of being in Dalwallinu in 2020.

“I think it’s a great career with the opportunity to build relationships and be involved with the community,” James said.

“And being involved in an industry that is always evolving with new technology, you can never stop learning.”

James is using his Navy training to good effect at the branch.

“In the navy, you implement a lot of internal training so it becomes second nature in reality,” he said.

“We’re encouraging our mature technicians to teach our younger technicians and apprentices, particularly in quieter times.

“It’s over and above the product training we get from our major franchises and helps to keep everybody on the ball.

“These days it’s easy to fall behind in training if you miss any technology changes so it’s important for us to ensure all our staff, from sales, to parts to service, are up to speed, because farmers make sure they are up to speed when they go looking to buy a product.”

Additionally, the branch is intimately involved in the local high school and at Morawa, promoting work experience for students during school holidays.

“I would encourage anybody to seriously consider a career in an agricultural dealership environment because there is so much you can learn to benefit and upskill yourself,” James said.

“I don’t think enough recognition is given as to how much people involved in agriculture have to learn about the industry and how versatile you need to be.

“It would certainly be comparable to qualifications needed for a professional job in the city and you get the added benefit of living in a close knit and friendly community.”

James also likes to keep in touch with his “electronics” trade, which led the conversation with Torque back to technology and the adoption of techniques, such as variable rate application (VRA) on seeders.

“I think we’re seeing comparable growth in VRA adoption along the same pace as farmers turning to liquid fertilisers,” he said.

“Cost inputs are increasing and there’s enough anecdotal evidence to suggest VRA is a good tool to better manage inputs and get a better bang for your buck.

“It will become part of farm management in the future, just like guidance and mapping did.

“And we’ve got to be ready to offer support to our customers ensuring integrity and good service.”

