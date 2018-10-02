BOEKEMAN Machinery Dalwallinu branch manager James Mitchell sees only upside for the farm mechanisation industry.

And he is an enthusiastic promoter of careers in the industry, particularly machinery dealerships.

It’s a far cry from his first career path as an electronics and weapons technician with the Royal Australian Navy and serving in the Middle East.

He diverted away from fixing missiles, torpedoes and guns to raise a family and found a job as a precision ag specialist with the then Dalwallinu dealership Jolly & Sons, joining the dealership in 2012.

In 2017, he joined Boekeman Machinery in a machinery sales role.

Six months ago he was appointed to his current position and oversees 18 staff in a dealership which will celebrate its 50 years of being in Dalwallinu in 2020.

“I think it’s a great career with the opportunity to build relationships and be involved with the community,” James said.

“And being involved in an industry that is always evolving with new technology, you can never stop learning.”

James is using his Navy training to good effect at the branch.

“In the navy, you implement a lot of internal training so it becomes second nature in reality,” he said.

“We’re encouraging our mature technicians to teach our younger technicians and apprentices, particularly in quieter times.

“It’s over and above the product training we get from our major franchises and helps to keep everybody on the ball.

“These days it’s easy to fall behind in training if you miss any technology changes so it’s important for us to ensure all our staff, from sales, to parts to service, are up to speed, because farmers make sure they are up to speed when they go looking to buy a product.”

Additionally, the branch is intimately involved in the local high school and at Morawa, promoting work experience for students during school holidays.

“I would encourage anybody to seriously consider a career in an agricultural dealership environment because there is so much you can learn to benefit and upskill yourself,” James said.