 

JCB on the march

TOM MCKENNY
29 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
UK manufacturer JCB has announced a 1600 unit deal for its new forklift model to the US Army.
UK manufacturer JCB has announced a 1600 unit deal for its new forklift model to the US Army.

UNITED Kingdom ag and construction equipment manufacturer, JCB has kicked off the new year in style announcing one of the biggest orders in its history - a 1600 unit deal with the United States military.

The $US142 million deal will see the US Army supplied with 527-58M light capacity, rough terrain forklifts for logisitics and loading tasks in deployments throughout the world.

The 527-58M forklift is based on JCB's Loadall telescopic handler range.

JCB chief executive Graeme Mcdonald was unsurprisingly jubilant.

"This order is fantastic news for JCB and a great way to start the New Year," he said.

"It is the second-highest-value order in the company's history."

The military is fertile sales ground for the company as the US Army filled out the biggest JCB order in 2006 for hundreds of high speed militarised backhoe loaders.

The new 527-58M light-capability rough-terrain forklifts will be produced at JCB's Savannah, Georgia plant and will be powered by the 63kW(84hp) DieselMax engine produced at the company's power systems plant in Derbyshire, UK.

At two metres wide and 1.98m high (6.6 x 6.5ft), the military-spec machine is designed to work in confined spaces.

It offers a travel speed of 33 kilometres per hour and a maximum lift capacity of more than 2.26 tonnes and a lift height of 5.8m (19ft) and has also been adapted to meet operational needs during wading and fording.

JCB North American chief executive officer and president Arjun Mirdha said JCB had supplied more than 4000 machines to armed forces in 57 countries over the past 30 years.

The company says one of every three telescopic handlers sold globally is produced by JCB.

Versatile feels pain

CANADIAN-based and Russian-owned agricultural machinery manufacturer, Buhler Industries, has recorded a small loss for the past financial year with sales of special edition Versatile tractors helping to offset lower demand from weak commodity prices.

The company, 80 per cent owned by Russian harvester manufacturer Rostselmash Limited, manufacturers Farm King, Allied, Inland and the Versatile tractor range in factories in Canada and the US.

The company recorded improved revenue for the year ending September 2016 of $278m compared to $249m in the same period 2015, but booked a net loss of $2.7m attributed to higher interest costs and spending on research and development.

Buhler said demand for a line of limited edition 50th anniversary tractors offset sales levels affected by low commodity margins.

Buhler expects 2017 sales to rise slightly compared to the past financial year but expects the "lower commodity prices will continue to reduce demand for agriculture equipment".

It also expects competition to remain aggressive having further impact on margins.

A weaker Canadian dollar against the US currency is expected to take a toll with many components purchased in US dollars.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmOnline
Tom McKenny

Tom McKenny

is the national machinery writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
"Two years later in went under"? Businesses don't go under overnight, sounds like rats jumping
light grey arrow
Ho hum.... very few of these "investors" actually understand the true value of a well managed
light grey arrow
People need to get their facts straight before they make a story like this. This fire was
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables