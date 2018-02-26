HOT and thundery conditions greeted the crowd of buyers as they arrived at Doug and Karen Wright’s Borden clearing sale last Friday.

The sale, conducted by Primaries Gnowangerup, saw strong prices throughout the sale as the sea breeze arrived and made conditions very pleasant.

Topping the sale was a well-presented John Deere 8530 FWA tractor (2066 hours) which attracted a spirited bidding duel before being knocked down for $167,000.

Seeding equipment attracted interest with a John Deere 1890 Hoe Drill returning $49,000 and a John Deere 1910 Air Cart realising $35,000.

Harvesting machinery to sell included a Shellbourne stripper front ($36,000) and a Norrish chaser bin ($34,000).

A Case IH 4420 self-propelled boomsprayer was passed-in and a New Holland CR 9060 header also failed to sell on the day.

A sample of other items sold included a DE Engineers 60 tone mobile field bin ($20,500); Toyota Landcruiser utility ($24,000) and a Burando Hill Farm King 1051 auger ($19,500).