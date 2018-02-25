MORE than 500 people attended the Giovi Limited clearing sale at Irwin last week, taking advantage of the good value machinery on offer.

Elders auctioneer Dean Hubbard put up 371 lots of assorted sheep and cropping equipment to 350 registered buyers.

A 2014 John Deere R4045 self-propelled boomsprayer (2489 hours) topped the sale, when it sold for $296,000 to Jamie and Ben McTaggart, Mingenew.

Green triumphed the machinery section with a 2013 John Deere 9510RT (2869hrs) selling for $265,000 to Allied Equipment Sales in Midland and another John Deere 9510RT tractor (4350hrs) attracted $224,000 from firm bidding.

A 2016 8345R (1272hrs) John Deere tractor sold for $227,000 and a 2006 John Deere 8530 (9219hrs) sold for $36,000 to Ag Implements.

There were three CLAAS headers up for auction, each with a CLAAS Vario tin front.

The 2013 CLAAS 750 Lexion TerraTrac model (2287 engine hrs, 1686 rotor hrs) sold for $189,000, the 2010 Lexion sold for $85,000 and the 2012 750 model edged up to $105,000.

The main attraction for the day was the array of farm vehicles, comprising two Toyota Hilux models, one Great Wall, a Nissan Patrol ute and nine Landcrusier utes.

A 2001 Hilux ute (272,857km and not in working order) sold for $1900 and a 2007 Hilux (282,259km) sold for $5250.

The 2011 Great Wall V200 DTI (64,011km) made $3500 and the 2003 DX 4.2 Nissan Patrol ute (381,254km) was knocked down for $6250.

A 1994 Toyota Landcruiser (408,065km) with no working handbrake, sold for $7500 to Multi-Ag Nutrient Supplies, Coomberdale while a green 2005 T404 SAR Kenworth truck (700,000km) made $52,000.

A set of road train trailers with dolly made $53,500.

A CLAAS 620C front wheel-assist with loader sold for $40,500 and a Cat 12H grader was competitively bid up to $130,000.

An army truck with no registration or licence sold for $10,500.

Two Bourgault 6350 air seeders including the bin and bar were both passed-in but were later settled for $60,000 each, with both outfits going to the Three Springs area.