 

John Deere compact range ups the ante

15 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The re-designed John Deere 2025R compact tractor is designed to tackle a variety of jobs.
The re-designed John Deere 2025R compact tractor is designed to tackle a variety of jobs.

JOHN Deere has upped the ante in the competitive compact tractor market.

It has released an update on its 3E Series and re-designed its 2025R.

According to the company, the 3E has been given a major makeover on the back of customer feedback with the 3038E being more versatile, durable and easier-to-use, even with a loader.

Obstacles can be easily avoided without needing to brake or to stop and reverse, while the wheelbase and weight have also increased to improve machine stability.

Offering the popular features of the original 3E Series, the updated model offers an independent Power Take Off (PTO) system to eliminate the need to stop and clutch to engage or disengage the PTO.

An easy-to-use, two-range hydrostatic transmission (HST) increases tractor performance while eliminating clutching for fast and easy direction changes.

Designed with reliability in mind, the updated 3038E is available at a competitive price, and is sold standard with industry-exclusive on-board diagnostics for easy trouble-shooting.

Additionally, an increased service interval of 1200 hours between fluid changes dramatically decreases costs spent on routine maintenance and upkeep of the machine.

Other notable changes include telescoping draft links for easier rear implement connection and a 12-volt outlet on the operator station to keep your electronics charged.

The 2025R is equipped with TwinTouch foot controls, allowing the operator to select speed and direction of travel with the light touch of a toe, along with equal forward and reverse ground speed, which, when combined with the TwinTouch pedals, allows for faster direction changes.

The 2025R operator station has been equipped with features to increase comfort and visibility, with controls re-positioned and colour-coded for easy identification and convenient operation.

The cushion on the new seat is 50 millimetres (2 inches) thicker than the previous model and features armrests and full-seat suspension.

Rubberised floor mats reduce vibration and noise to the operator, while cruise control is a standard feature.

Other improvements include a newly-designed toolbox, providing lockable onboard storage and the ability to remove it from the tractor for on-the-go needs.

Operators can quickly install and remove implements on the 2025R, with seven different customised implement configurations.

The Quik-Park loader makes installation and removal simple and effortless, with the integrated parking stand providing an easy storage solution.

Additionally, the 2025R features the AutoConnect mid-mount mower deck, allowing the operator to attach or remove the deck with minimal effort in a matter of minutes.

The updated Height of Cut system allows for quick and easy adjustment of the mower deck with the push of a button.

Daily service has improved with quarter turn fasteners, allowing owners to quickly and easily remove the engine side panels in less than one minute.

The addition of the air filter restriction indicator alerts the operator when the air filter needs to be cleaned or changed, simplifying routine maintenance.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables