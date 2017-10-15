JOHN Deere has upped the ante in the competitive compact tractor market.

It has released an update on its 3E Series and re-designed its 2025R.

According to the company, the 3E has been given a major makeover on the back of customer feedback with the 3038E being more versatile, durable and easier-to-use, even with a loader.

Obstacles can be easily avoided without needing to brake or to stop and reverse, while the wheelbase and weight have also increased to improve machine stability.

Offering the popular features of the original 3E Series, the updated model offers an independent Power Take Off (PTO) system to eliminate the need to stop and clutch to engage or disengage the PTO.

An easy-to-use, two-range hydrostatic transmission (HST) increases tractor performance while eliminating clutching for fast and easy direction changes.

Designed with reliability in mind, the updated 3038E is available at a competitive price, and is sold standard with industry-exclusive on-board diagnostics for easy trouble-shooting.

Additionally, an increased service interval of 1200 hours between fluid changes dramatically decreases costs spent on routine maintenance and upkeep of the machine.

Other notable changes include telescoping draft links for easier rear implement connection and a 12-volt outlet on the operator station to keep your electronics charged.

The 2025R is equipped with TwinTouch foot controls, allowing the operator to select speed and direction of travel with the light touch of a toe, along with equal forward and reverse ground speed, which, when combined with the TwinTouch pedals, allows for faster direction changes.

The 2025R operator station has been equipped with features to increase comfort and visibility, with controls re-positioned and colour-coded for easy identification and convenient operation.

The cushion on the new seat is 50 millimetres (2 inches) thicker than the previous model and features armrests and full-seat suspension.