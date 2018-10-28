 

John Deere heralds 6R tractors that are ready for 2019 season

28 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
John Deere has updated its 6R Series tractor range for 2019.
JOHN Deere is updating its line-up of 82 to 186 kilowatt (110 to 250 horsepower) 6R Series tractors for 2019.

The updated tractors include the 6110R, 6120R, 6130R, 6145R, 6155R, 6175R, 6195R, 6215R, 6230R and 6250R in two and four-wheel drive configurations, with cab.

According to John Deere product marketing manager Anne Anderson, three new optional features that enhance tractor performance include the CommandPro Control multi-function joystick with IVT transmission (as seen on the 6230R and 6250R), variable ratio steering and a 155 litres-a-minute hydraulic pump.

Other new standard features include an engine-oil service door, embedded telematics using JDLink services and a 4200 Generation 4 CommandCenter Display.

CommandPro is a customisable, ergonomic joystick that enables operators to control tractor speed, direction and implement functions from a single control lever.

“These enhancements let the operator spend more time looking out in front of the machine instead of looking down at controls and switches when the tractor is moving,” Ms Anderson said.

“It’s a more comfortable, less tiring way to control and drive the tractor.”

Configurable buttons enable operators to customise the control, which then can be saved as profiles, such as ‘baling’ or ‘mowing.’

To make tight turns easier, John Deere has added new variable ratio steering.

When travelling at speeds less than 14 kilometres and hour, steering wheel rotations are reduced by one-third.

“With one revolution of the steering wheel, front wheels turn faster and farther,” Ms Anderson said.

“Less steering effort and arm movement are required to turn the machine during loader work or while making a headland turn.”

Variable-ratio steering requires a John Deere AutoTrac-ready equipped tractor and can be activated using the Generation 4 CommandCenter Display.

To boost hydraulic pump capability on the 6145R to 6215R models, a 155 litres a minute hydraulic pump can be added to increase front-loader cycle times and capacity for implements.

A small door has been added to provide access to the engine-oil service area without opening the tractor hood.

“This may seem like a small detail, but when your tractor is equipped with a front loader and loader hood guard, it’s not always easy to open the hood to perform regular checks,” Ms Anderson said.

The 4200 Generation 4 CommandCenter Display, provides more display surface area for viewing tractor and precision-ag functions and requires fewer button presses to make changes.

In addition, a one year JDLink Connect plus five-year JDLink Access and RDA subscription gives customers the ability to monitor their machine and receive remote support.

Using integrated John Deere technology, customers can track machine location, hours and analyse machine and fuel usage.

“They can set geofence and curfew alerts, maintenance tracking and other alerts to keep up to date on the status of machines,” Ms Anderson said.

“The technology also lets customers send setup, prescription and documentation files to a machine in the field via Wireless Data Transfer.”

The new 6R tractors are available to order from John Deere dealers.

More information: contact your local dealer or JohnDeere.com.au

