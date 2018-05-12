 

John Deere unveils new 2430 Chisel Plow

12 May, 2018 04:00 AM
John Deere has released a new 2430 Chisel Plow designed to handle tough soils and heavy crop residues.
JOHN Deere has released a new tillage tool to handle tough soils and heavy crop residues.

Designated the 2430 Chisel Plow, it includes the TruSet precision depth control system, radial tyres and rear hitch, differentiating it from the 2410 model it replaces.

According to Deere, the new toolbar will provide operators more control of tillage depth and seedbed finish across a wide range of paddock conditions.

“This new model builds on many important features of the 2410,” said John Deere marketing manager (tillage) Jarred Karnei.

“This includes the addition of the exclusive TruSet depth and down pressure control system on base equipment and a wide choice of ground-engaging points, spacings and attachments that allow customers to configure the implement to best fit their paddock’s specific soil and residue conditions.”

In addition to single-point depth adjustments, the TruSet system gives operators on-the-go, in-cab shank depth control in small increments across the entire width of the bar, providing up to 6205 kPa (900 psi) down-pressure control of rolling baskets as soil conditions change.

Operators have up to four settings that can be customised for common paddock conditions, or they can make setting adjustments as needed.

The TruSet Side-to-Side option is available for individual section depth control for three and five-frame models, depending on configuration.

In addition, the 2430 Chisel Plow comes with hardened-steel, knife-edge rolling baskets to effectively handle rocky paddocks and internal basket scrapers that prevent baskets from plugging under wet conditions.

These active-hydraulic rolling baskets provide optimal field preparation for maximum soil firming, clod break-up and seedbed levelling.

The rear hitch has been designed on both the chisel plow and nutrient applicator to enable operators to use additional tow-behind attachments.

Highly durable radial centre-frame tyres are now standard on base equipment and as an option on wing tyres.

These tyres have a wider footprint and lower inflation pressure to help minimise paddock compaction and improve performance in the paddock and during transport.

Castoring front and Walk-Over Tandem wheels is also standard on the 2430 and single rear-wheel configurations are available on most models.

The 2430 is available in working width from 3.56 metres (11.67 feet) to 19.2m (63ft) in a range of configurations, with fixed or flex frames.

More information: Contact your local John Deere dealer.

FarmWeekly

