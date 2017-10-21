 

John Deere unveils new hay baler range

21 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Deere's new round baler range has an option to carry two bales while making a third before discharge and drop-off.
JOHN Deere has alerted the market to its new large square and round hay balers for the 2018 season.

Leading off the new model list are the L331 and L341 large square balers (LSB), featuring a new MegaWide pick-up, with or without pre-cutter.

These models replace the L300 Series, introduced in 2015 and are 100 per cent John Deere-designed, according to the company’s senior marketing representative (hay tools) Travis Roe.

The changes start with a new John Deere feed system that increases overall baler reliability and performance under a wide variety of tough haying conditions to get more crop into the baler.

This includes a 2.2 metre (7.2 foot) MegaWide pick-up with optional 2.5m (8.2ft) – the widest in the industry.

Other features include a new in-line, undershot rotor, heavy-duty roller baffles and gauge wheels, two configurations of pre-cutter (13-knife or 21-knife), drop floor and slide-out tray for easier clean-out.

Another important new option customers can select from is Baler Assist, which allows the operator to move quickly and easily clear plugs without leaving the cab.

For twine tying, there’s a new electronic knotter trip option that improves bale length consistency.

John Deere also has new moisture sensor and bale-weighing options for the large square balers to give operators immediate visibility to crop conditions and bale densities.

According to Mr Roe, the new moisture sensor is 33 per cent more accurate than competitive sensors and provides on-the-go display of hay moisture in the cab.

The bale-weighing system allows flake-by-flake monitoring of bale weight to help the operator create more uniform-sized bales.

The L331 model, which produces a 91.4 centimetre x 91.4cm (3x3ft) bale, and the L341 baler, which makes a 91.4cm x 122cm (3x4ft) bale, can be used for many types of hay and forage crops, and offers improved performance when baling straw.

The new 0 Series four-model round balers feature the industry’s first 1.5m (5ft) pre-cutter baler and the highest capacity Class II and III pre-cutter round balers on the market.

The designated models are the 460M and 560M and the premium 460R and 560R – all come with dry hay, silage or pre-cutter options with the M Series also having a silage option.

The MegaWide HC2 feed system delivers faster hay intake and processing, increasing bale-making capacity per hour compared to previous and competitive models.

It also helps operators handle a wide variety of forage material and swath sizes by offering a 2.2m (7ft 2.6in) pick-up on both 1.21m (4ft) and 1.52m (5ft) bale models.

Additionally, the MegaWide HC2 feed system has a larger diameter roller baffle system; twin-rotor feed system for more uniform hay intake and processing; a self-cleaning drop floor that allows the operator to remove plugs from the cab; and a third drive roll that eliminates belt slippage when baling heavy, wet silage bales and reduces premature wear on belts and drive rolls.

In addition to the 0 Series, John Deere is introducing two models of round bale accumulators to give customers the ability to carry up to two round bales behind the baler while making a third bale in the chamber.

The new John Deere A520R and A420R Plus2 accumulators are fully integrated into the design of the balers and can be used with 1.8m (6ft) diameter John Deere 8, 9 and 0 Series round balers.

These machines will allow the operator to strategically place the bales where it is the most efficient for bale removal, while dramatically reducing the damage to crop regrowth from excessive machine traffic.

One or two bales can be dumped from the cart at the operator’s preferred location while the machine is baling.

According to Deere, the use of round bale accumulators has shown to reduce bale retrieval time by up to 50 per cent, while significantly reducing crop damage, soil compaction, fuel consumption and labour and operator fatigue, associated with collecting individual bales scattered across a paddock.

The LSB and 0 Series models will be available to order from November 1, this year.

FarmWeekly

