JOHN Deere is launching two new top of the range six-cylinder tractor models rated at 171kW (230 hp) and 186kW (250 hp).

The 6230R and 6250R will complete the line-up of John Deere 6R Series tractors.

Thanks to an engine boost of 37.2kW (50hp) with Intelligent Power Management (IPM), the flagship 6250R tractor provides up to 223kW (300hp) when required.

According to Deere, with a very light vehicle weight of 9.3 tonnes, the 6250R delivers more power than any other tractor in this weight class, along with an unrivalled power density of 31kg/hp.

The high maximum permissible weight of 15t also allows a 5.7t payload, which means the tractor is able to transport heavier loads.

Both these new tractors are powered by a 6.8L PowerTech PSS engine with dual turbochargers and advanced DPF and SCR technology, which responds very quickly to changing loads while consuming less fuel and meeting Final Tier 4 (FT4) emission standards.

The upgraded “AutoPowr” transmission delivers maximum efficiency, with 100 per cent mechanical power available at 3.5km/h for heavy draft operations, 11km/h for light draft work, 22.5km/h for heavy transport and 47.2km/h for light transport duties.

Once running at maximum road speed, rpm automatically drops and 50km/h is maintained at 1630 rpm and 40km/h at 1300 rpm, which results in lower fuel consumption on the road.

The tractors also feature a new CommandPRO joystick, available as an optional extra, which introduces a new dimension in ergonomics and versatility to John Deere tractors.

Top speed can be reached with just one push, and 11 programmable buttons are available for the hitch, PTO, SCVs, AutoTrac controls, etc.

The functionality of CommandPRO allows the tractor to be controlled from top speed to zero with a simple push or pull of the joystick, and lower speeds from 0 to 2 km/h can be achieved with the creeper control function.

Both the joystick and pedals can be operated at the same time, and there is no need for an external ISOBUS joystick as the driver can also operate the tractor and ISOBUS functions simultaneously.