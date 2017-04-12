JOHN Deere is launching two new top of the range six-cylinder tractor models rated at 171kW (230 hp) and 186kW (250 hp).
The 6230R and 6250R will complete the line-up of John Deere 6R Series tractors.
Thanks to an engine boost of 37.2kW (50hp) with Intelligent Power Management (IPM), the flagship 6250R tractor provides up to 223kW (300hp) when required.
According to Deere, with a very light vehicle weight of 9.3 tonnes, the 6250R delivers more power than any other tractor in this weight class, along with an unrivalled power density of 31kg/hp.
The high maximum permissible weight of 15t also allows a 5.7t payload, which means the tractor is able to transport heavier loads.
Both these new tractors are powered by a 6.8L PowerTech PSS engine with dual turbochargers and advanced DPF and SCR technology, which responds very quickly to changing loads while consuming less fuel and meeting Final Tier 4 (FT4) emission standards.
The upgraded “AutoPowr” transmission delivers maximum efficiency, with 100 per cent mechanical power available at 3.5km/h for heavy draft operations, 11km/h for light draft work, 22.5km/h for heavy transport and 47.2km/h for light transport duties.
Once running at maximum road speed, rpm automatically drops and 50km/h is maintained at 1630 rpm and 40km/h at 1300 rpm, which results in lower fuel consumption on the road.
The tractors also feature a new CommandPRO joystick, available as an optional extra, which introduces a new dimension in ergonomics and versatility to John Deere tractors.
Top speed can be reached with just one push, and 11 programmable buttons are available for the hitch, PTO, SCVs, AutoTrac controls, etc.
The functionality of CommandPRO allows the tractor to be controlled from top speed to zero with a simple push or pull of the joystick, and lower speeds from 0 to 2 km/h can be achieved with the creeper control function.
Both the joystick and pedals can be operated at the same time, and there is no need for an external ISOBUS joystick as the driver can also operate the tractor and ISOBUS functions simultaneously.
Equipped with a pressure and flow compensated hydraulic system, the new 6R Series tractors deliver a maximum flow of 160 litres a minute at 1500 RPM.
This saves fuel, even in the most demanding hydraulic applications.
Up to six SCVs with individual pressure-relief levers have been grouped together for easier access, and new lift capacities are 10.4t on the rear hitch and 5t at the front.
Both models also feature a high level of operator comfort. The intelligent hydro-pneumatic cab suspension (HCS Plus) system offers more driving comfort and isolation from noise and vibration.
Better traction and up to 10pc more power applied to the ground are provided by the new self-levelling Triple-Link Suspension system on the front axle.
This automatically adjusts sensitivity and suspension rate, and synchronises with hitch sensing to compensate for power hop under heavy draft conditions.
Less arm movement and significantly less steering effort is required by the Variable Ratio Steering (VRS) system, which can be activated and deactivated from the tractor’s CommandCenter control console.
Key service points on the new 6R Series tractors are easy to access for maintenance.
Both models feature 750 hour engine oil filter, fuel filter and engine oil intervals, helping to further reduce parts and servicing costs.
The life-time Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and low diesel exhaust fluid consumption of 2-3pc provide additional savings.
p More information: Contact your local John Deere dealer.