 

John Deere updates 9R and 8R tractors

07 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
John Deere has announced several enhancements to its 2019 8R Series tractors.
John Deere has announced several enhancements to its 2019 8R Series tractors.

JOHN Deere has announced several productivity-enhancing updates and operator comfort and convenience changes to its 9R and 8R Series tractors for the 2019 season.

For the first time, the company is offering a 3.05 metre track spacing option on 9470RX, 9520RX, 9570RX and 9620RX Series Four Track Ag Tractors equipped with 76.2 centimetres and 91.4cm tracks.

“The extra wide stance of this machine is ideal for customers wanting to control traffic patterns and enhanced stability on hilly terrain,” said John Deere product marketing manager large tractors, Tiffany Turner.

“A wider stance also makes it easier to perform daily maintenance and service plus it offers hassle-free material cleanout.”

Ms Turner said customers requiring a John Deere 9RX equipped with a three-point hitch, must select the 2.21m track spacing option with the 76.2cm tracks, as the wider 3.05m track spacing was not compatible with a three-point hitch.

Deere also is offering the option of a factory, or field-installed hydraulic Intelligent Power Management (IPM) system to boost tractor performance when operating implements requiring continuous hydraulic power.

“Hydraulic IPM is specifically designed for air seeding operators using large drills and air carts,” Ms Turner said.

“It provides an extra 25 horsepower (18.6kW) in gears five through 18 and adds 50 more horsepower (37kW) in gears one through four, enabling the tractor to pull heavy loads through tough conditions.”

A dual-pump specific selective control valve has eight total SCVs and larger couplers allow for an extra 26.5 litres a minute hydraulic oil flow to reduce restrictions to high demand fan motors on large air carts.

Increased hydraulic capacity also makes it quicker to raise and lower the frames on large air drills for improved efficiency in the field.

The hydraulic IPM will be available on 2019-built 9620R and 9620RX tractors.

It requires a 435L/min dual hydraulic pump and is not compatible with a three-point hitch.

A factory-installed Generation 4 CommandCentre 18-1 software update is also included as base equipment for model year 2019 on John Deere 9R, 9RT and 9RX Tractors.

A CommandCenter AutoTrac activation comes with the 2019 update and provides a non-transferrable, machine-specific AutoTrac functionality on the integrated Gen 4 Command Centre.

The previously available CommandCentre Premium Activation will be discontinued and replaced with the 4600 CommandCenter Premium Activation 3.0 or 4600 CommandCenter Automation 1.0.

“AutoTrac guidance is included in base equipment on these tractors,” Ms Turner said.

“AutoTrac has been shown to reduce operator fatigue, save fuel by reducing overlap, and help you work more acres in less time.”

With the 8RT models, Ms Turner said a Premium CommandView III Cab with AirCushion suspension, would be standard.

“Additionally, a steering circuit change and recalibrated steering sensitivity will further enhance operator comfort and control,” she said.

All 8RT models also come with a new steering pump, changes to the loop-override circuit and new, in-cab steering sensitivity adjustment.

“These changes greatly improve steering response when working in heavy draft, soft field conditions and in obstacle avoidance manoeuvres,” Ms Turner said.

“Combined, they give the John Deere 8RT the ability to turn under load like no other two-track tractor in the industry.”

A factory-installed Generation 4 CommandCenter 18-1 software update is also included as base equipment on 8R and 8RT models.

Customers also can choose a John Deere PowerTech 9.0 litre engine (Tier 2) or a PowerTech PSS 9.0L Final Tier 4 engine.

The 8RT models also feature a redesigned fuel tank and a six per cent increase in fuel capacity (803L) that delivers a longer run time between fills.

For the wheeled 8Rs, the Independent-Link Suspension (ILS) front axle has been updated for improved reliability and serviceability.

“The design features a wider upper pivot A-arm lug for greater strength and reliability,” Ms Turner said. “We also have added guards to the suspension position sensor to protect it from debris and improved wire harness routing to eliminate failures in flex regions.”

A time-saving battery disconnect switch also will be standard equipment on the 8R/8RT Series models.

This switch allows operators to disconnect battery power to the entire tractor without having to disconnect battery cables.

p More information: Contact your local John Deere dealer.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables