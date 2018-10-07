JOHN Deere has announced several productivity-enhancing updates and operator comfort and convenience changes to its 9R and 8R Series tractors for the 2019 season.
For the first time, the company is offering a 3.05 metre track spacing option on 9470RX, 9520RX, 9570RX and 9620RX Series Four Track Ag Tractors equipped with 76.2 centimetres and 91.4cm tracks.
“The extra wide stance of this machine is ideal for customers wanting to control traffic patterns and enhanced stability on hilly terrain,” said John Deere product marketing manager large tractors, Tiffany Turner.
“A wider stance also makes it easier to perform daily maintenance and service plus it offers hassle-free material cleanout.”
Ms Turner said customers requiring a John Deere 9RX equipped with a three-point hitch, must select the 2.21m track spacing option with the 76.2cm tracks, as the wider 3.05m track spacing was not compatible with a three-point hitch.
Deere also is offering the option of a factory, or field-installed hydraulic Intelligent Power Management (IPM) system to boost tractor performance when operating implements requiring continuous hydraulic power.
“Hydraulic IPM is specifically designed for air seeding operators using large drills and air carts,” Ms Turner said.
“It provides an extra 25 horsepower (18.6kW) in gears five through 18 and adds 50 more horsepower (37kW) in gears one through four, enabling the tractor to pull heavy loads through tough conditions.”
A dual-pump specific selective control valve has eight total SCVs and larger couplers allow for an extra 26.5 litres a minute hydraulic oil flow to reduce restrictions to high demand fan motors on large air carts.
Increased hydraulic capacity also makes it quicker to raise and lower the frames on large air drills for improved efficiency in the field.
The hydraulic IPM will be available on 2019-built 9620R and 9620RX tractors.
It requires a 435L/min dual hydraulic pump and is not compatible with a three-point hitch.
A factory-installed Generation 4 CommandCentre 18-1 software update is also included as base equipment for model year 2019 on John Deere 9R, 9RT and 9RX Tractors.
A CommandCenter AutoTrac activation comes with the 2019 update and provides a non-transferrable, machine-specific AutoTrac functionality on the integrated Gen 4 Command Centre.
The previously available CommandCentre Premium Activation will be discontinued and replaced with the 4600 CommandCenter Premium Activation 3.0 or 4600 CommandCenter Automation 1.0.
“AutoTrac guidance is included in base equipment on these tractors,” Ms Turner said.
“AutoTrac has been shown to reduce operator fatigue, save fuel by reducing overlap, and help you work more acres in less time.”
With the 8RT models, Ms Turner said a Premium CommandView III Cab with AirCushion suspension, would be standard.
“Additionally, a steering circuit change and recalibrated steering sensitivity will further enhance operator comfort and control,” she said.
All 8RT models also come with a new steering pump, changes to the loop-override circuit and new, in-cab steering sensitivity adjustment.
“These changes greatly improve steering response when working in heavy draft, soft field conditions and in obstacle avoidance manoeuvres,” Ms Turner said.
“Combined, they give the John Deere 8RT the ability to turn under load like no other two-track tractor in the industry.”
A factory-installed Generation 4 CommandCenter 18-1 software update is also included as base equipment on 8R and 8RT models.
Customers also can choose a John Deere PowerTech 9.0 litre engine (Tier 2) or a PowerTech PSS 9.0L Final Tier 4 engine.
The 8RT models also feature a redesigned fuel tank and a six per cent increase in fuel capacity (803L) that delivers a longer run time between fills.
For the wheeled 8Rs, the Independent-Link Suspension (ILS) front axle has been updated for improved reliability and serviceability.
“The design features a wider upper pivot A-arm lug for greater strength and reliability,” Ms Turner said. “We also have added guards to the suspension position sensor to protect it from debris and improved wire harness routing to eliminate failures in flex regions.”
A time-saving battery disconnect switch also will be standard equipment on the 8R/8RT Series models.
This switch allows operators to disconnect battery power to the entire tractor without having to disconnect battery cables.
