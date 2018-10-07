JOHN Deere has announced several productivity-enhancing updates and operator comfort and convenience changes to its 9R and 8R Series tractors for the 2019 season.

For the first time, the company is offering a 3.05 metre track spacing option on 9470RX, 9520RX, 9570RX and 9620RX Series Four Track Ag Tractors equipped with 76.2 centimetres and 91.4cm tracks.

“The extra wide stance of this machine is ideal for customers wanting to control traffic patterns and enhanced stability on hilly terrain,” said John Deere product marketing manager large tractors, Tiffany Turner.

“A wider stance also makes it easier to perform daily maintenance and service plus it offers hassle-free material cleanout.”

Ms Turner said customers requiring a John Deere 9RX equipped with a three-point hitch, must select the 2.21m track spacing option with the 76.2cm tracks, as the wider 3.05m track spacing was not compatible with a three-point hitch.

Deere also is offering the option of a factory, or field-installed hydraulic Intelligent Power Management (IPM) system to boost tractor performance when operating implements requiring continuous hydraulic power.

“Hydraulic IPM is specifically designed for air seeding operators using large drills and air carts,” Ms Turner said.

“It provides an extra 25 horsepower (18.6kW) in gears five through 18 and adds 50 more horsepower (37kW) in gears one through four, enabling the tractor to pull heavy loads through tough conditions.”

A dual-pump specific selective control valve has eight total SCVs and larger couplers allow for an extra 26.5 litres a minute hydraulic oil flow to reduce restrictions to high demand fan motors on large air carts.

Increased hydraulic capacity also makes it quicker to raise and lower the frames on large air drills for improved efficiency in the field.

The hydraulic IPM will be available on 2019-built 9620R and 9620RX tractors.

It requires a 435L/min dual hydraulic pump and is not compatible with a three-point hitch.