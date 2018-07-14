IT’S a succession plan in progress for Northcliffe cattle producer turned machinery dealer John Della Gola.

Having one son, Matthew, in charge of the cattle feedlot business at Northcliffe and Tonebridge properties, John is now focused on his younger son Joseph as a budding machinery dealer.

Four years ago he and son Joseph started Southern Forest Machinery in Manjimup as an AGCO dealer, with John in sales and Joseph in parts and service.

It was supposed to be a temporary move by John, as he wound down as one of WA’s biggest domestic cattle producers – at one stage the family enterprise carried 7000 head in two feedlots and grazing on between 10 and 15 farms at any one time.

“I only came to this dealership for a few months but I haven’t left,” John said.

“My biggest joy is talking with our customers and the staff we’ve got.

“It’s a great life and I can relate with the products we sell because we’ve got most of them on our farms.

“It’s a business we know and I also know how to fix things, which comes in handy when you’re talking about problems, for example, in the hay season.

“It’s still very personal for me to deliver products to customers, whether it’s a new machine or parts.”

With a staff of eight, including two mechanics, an apprentice and a motor cycle technician, John recently took on the HARDI franchise to expand his product line-up to cater for the small and medium broadacre and horticultural industries.

“We are a full-line dealer for HARDI but I think the most popular spraying models will be three-point linkage with tank capacities up to 3000 litres and boom widths between 15 and 18 metres, he said.

“Plus we’ve got the full range of HARDI misters which are renowned for their effectiveness and reliability.

“There are a lot of HARDI products in the area so we naturally carry a wide range of parts and if we haven’t got it, it’s an overnight delivery from Adelaide.”

On the AGCO side, there’s the popular Massey Ferguson tractor range, along with Fendt and Iseki, to cover the spectrum of horsepower requirements, which mainly focus on three-point linkage gear.