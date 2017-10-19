 

Kelly Tracking Trailer wins Henty award

19 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Taylor Reid (left) and Cavin Osborn celebrate Kelly Engineering's win for the best designed and manufactured Australian machine at the Henty Machinery Field Days held at Henty, New South Wales recently.
A SOUTH Australian-designed and manufactured multi-purpose tracking trailer has turned heads in the industry.

It won the coveted Greater Hume Shire Award at the recent Henty Machinery Field Days, New South Wales with the award recognising the best new Australian-designed and built agricultural machine.

Developed to transport header combs, Kelly Engineering sales manager Cavin Osborn, Booleroo Centre, SA, said the Kelly Tracking Trailer could be used throughout the year for carrying multiple liquid fertiliser, chemical shuttles, hay and a wide range of header fronts.

Released to the market last month, the trailer features steering front and rear wheels tracking perfectly behind the towing vehicle.

This allows for turning within tighter spaces as the Kelly Engineering team recognised that machinery is getting bigger, and negotiating narrow roads was becoming increasingly difficult.

Judge Mark Bowyer said the tracking trailer impressed the judging panel with its uniqueness.

“I haven’t seen anything like it anywhere whereby the steering mechanism runs up through the middle of the machine to steer the front and back axles,’’ Mr Bowyer said.

“Long comb trailers behind headers tend to cut in on corners and it can be a bit of a problem.

“The steering mechanism allows the rear of the machine to follow quite well.

“The machine is also suitable for other applications and it can take any form of header front from the bigger draper-style to the smaller canola pick-up fronts.

“The cleverly-designed brackets can be interchanged on the chassis, or they can be removed to use the trailer for other purposes, such as a chemical trailer behind a self-propelled sprayer.”

FarmWeekly

