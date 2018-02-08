AN INNOCUOUS change of name to Kubota Australia, signalled change ahead for the Australian subsidiary of Kubota Corporation.

Dropping “tractor” from the name, aligns with Kubota’s plans to expand and innovate its product mix.

Kubota Australia managing director Shigeo (George) Koto said the timing for the name change was fitting, with the company recently launching a new range of professional farming equipment, including the M7-1 tractor, implements and exclusive products from American seeding and tillage specialist Great Plains.

“Over the past four decades, we have grown significantly as a company, and through our commitment to invest in advanced and innovative technologies that can excel in Australia’s tough and diverse conditions,” he said.

“We have built a reputation for high performance, quality and reliability.

“We are so much more than tractors, and we are fully committed to the expansion of our brand.

“We want our name to represent the scale of our goals, the variety of our product mix, our dealer network, and customer base.

“We want our brand to transparently represent our intent in continuing to grow with our customers.”

Mr Koto said Kubota Australia intends to grow the company’s footprint in the region.

“Kubota Tractor Australia has evolved with the changing needs of our customers and the industry,” he said.

“We look forward to growing a brand that exceeds expectations, by strengthening each and every one of our product groups.”

This year will see the first major deliveries of stock from Kubota’s American subsidiary Great Plains Manufacturing.

Great Plains are a sowing and tillage implement specialist.

The range includes precision planters designed for broadacre machinery as well as smaller equipment suited to the European and small landholder market.

Great Plains Manufacturing president Linda Salem said the launch of the product range through Kubota Australia was part of a global strategy to integrate the two companies.