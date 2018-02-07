KUBOTA Australia imports a range of cultivation tools under the Kubota brand, including compact speed discs, power harrows and tine cultivators.

CD Series speed discs are ideal for incorporating straw and crop residue.

The CD1000 and CD2000 Series offer farmers and contractors a versatile machine that can perform shallow or deeper cultivation and good cutting and mixing actions to incorporate cereal or corn residues and green crops.

The CD 1000 Series comes in rigid working widths of 2.5 metres, 3m and 3.5m.

CD1000 Series speed discs are 15 per cent lighter than the heavy duty CD2000 Series models, which come in working widths of 3m, 3.5m and 4m machines.

Three linkage-mounted folding models are available for wider working widths to allow for narrow road transport.

They come in working widths of 4m, 5m and 6m.

There are also four trailed versions of the CD2000 – the 4m, 5m, 6m and the beast of the range, the 7m CD2700T.

CD1000 versions have 520 millimetre x 5mm discs while the CD2000 versions have 600mm x 6mm discs.

Kubota Implements product manager Mark Allott said both ranges offer sturdy (100mm x 100mm x 8.0mm) frames that can be fitted with heavy rollers to level the ground tilled by the discs.

“CD speed discs have a robust disc arm that withstands high stress at fast working speeds of up to 20 kilometres per hour,” Mr Allott said.

“Strong 35mm shafts each carry two rows of maintenance-free bearings and have five lip seals that prevent any contamination from soil or dust.

“The discs are heat-treated to harden the steel to increase life span.

“Because they are conical discs, they work at an aggressive angle.

“This means CD1000 and CD2000 speed discs deliver excellent penetration, even in dry conditions – they completely cut the ground and slice the stubble abolished and mix it on the surface to provide good emergence so that you can control weeds and volunteer cereal seeds.”

Mr Allott said the working depth of the discs are adjusted manually on the CD1000 and hydraulically on the CD2000 series via the rear roller.