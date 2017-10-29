 

Kubota puts spotlight on Great Plains

29 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
One of the major attractions at a recent national Kubota dealership conference held in New South Wales was the debut of Great Plains tillage equipment, a United States manufacturer acquired by Kubota Corporation in 2016.
Kubota Tractor Australia is the first Kubota subsidiary globally to include Great Plains’ innovative machinery and drilling equipment as part of its product offering.

The conference, which attracted 140 Kubota dealers, was the highlight of the year for Kubota Tractor Australia, and an opportunity to share new ventures, products and projections for 2018 and beyond.

Kubota Corporation president Masatoshi Kimata outlined Kubota’s plans to further invest in the Australasian market at the three-day conference, as well as expand the company’s global brand.

The conference also provided attendees with the opportunity to test drive Kubota’s new product range.

Kubota Tractor Australia senior product manager Lars Pasedag said the company’s expanded product offering solidified the company’s standing as Australia’s leading supplier of agriculture, construction and power equipment.

“Some of these new machines include the new generation BX80 series sub compact tractors, the new Z400 zero turn mower series and Kubota’s new T90 lawn tractor series,” Mr Pasedag said.

Other new product releases included KX033 excavators; SVL75 and SSV65 skid steer loaders; KJ series generators; RTZ series rotary tillers and SC1300C and SC1400C seeding combinations.

The latest offering from Kubota’s long-standing partnership with German-based hay and silage machinery manufacturer, Krone, included forage and harvesting equipment, such as the ECR400 mower, trailed tedder KWT1300 and the loader wagon ZX430GD.

More information: kubota.com.au

FarmWeekly

