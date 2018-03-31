EUROPEAN farm equipment manufacturer KUHN has released a new double-auger mixer wagon, designed to transform the speed and efficiency of any feed delivery system.

Designated the KUHN PROFILE 24.2 DL, the company claims the wagon sets a new standard for feed mixers.

KUHN product specialist Tom de Greenlaw said conventional feeding systems were time-consuming and uneven in their feed delivery capabilities.

“These less-than-optimal methods for feed delivery can result in issues like aerobic spoilage, which can lead to nutrient loss, and feed wastage, resulting from patchy distribution,” Mr de Greenlaw said.

“KUHN’s PROFILE 24.2 DL mixer wagon can eliminate both issues, delivering livestock feed quickly and efficiently, minimising wastage, via optimal distribution.

“This machine is a lot wider at the base, with a lower height and an integrated chassis, making it much stronger and more robust than some lighter machines.

“In addition, its hopper is pressed, creating a more consistent mix, for better overall nutrition.

“Plus, there are two scrapers on the bottom of the auger, for faster operation and more even delivery.

“There’s also a patented weighing system, which guarantees an exceptional level of precision and it has been designed to mix large volumes of feed accurately and effectively.

“Feed is distributed directly by chute – either right and/or left – and the wide hatch ensures rapid, regular distribution, even with fibre-rich feed.

“There’s a two-speed gearbox, meaning you can bump it into a higher gear, for a full clean-out of the mixer.

“The other great thing about this mixer is that it’s a fully scalable solution and farmers can easily use hopper extensions to upgrade their capacity, if and when that’s required.”