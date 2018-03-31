 

KUHN profiles Australian silage market

31 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
KUHN's new mixer wagon heralds a step forward for Australia's silage industry.
KUHN's new mixer wagon heralds a step forward for Australia's silage industry.

EUROPEAN farm equipment manufacturer KUHN has released a new double-auger mixer wagon, designed to transform the speed and efficiency of any feed delivery system.

Designated the KUHN PROFILE 24.2 DL, the company claims the wagon sets a new standard for feed mixers.

KUHN product specialist Tom de Greenlaw said conventional feeding systems were time-consuming and uneven in their feed delivery capabilities.

“These less-than-optimal methods for feed delivery can result in issues like aerobic spoilage, which can lead to nutrient loss, and feed wastage, resulting from patchy distribution,” Mr de Greenlaw said.

“KUHN’s PROFILE 24.2 DL mixer wagon can eliminate both issues, delivering livestock feed quickly and efficiently, minimising wastage, via optimal distribution.

“This machine is a lot wider at the base, with a lower height and an integrated chassis, making it much stronger and more robust than some lighter machines.

“In addition, its hopper is pressed, creating a more consistent mix, for better overall nutrition.

“Plus, there are two scrapers on the bottom of the auger, for faster operation and more even delivery.

“There’s also a patented weighing system, which guarantees an exceptional level of precision and it has been designed to mix large volumes of feed accurately and effectively.

“Feed is distributed directly by chute – either right and/or left – and the wide hatch ensures rapid, regular distribution, even with fibre-rich feed.

“There’s a two-speed gearbox, meaning you can bump it into a higher gear, for a full clean-out of the mixer.

“The other great thing about this mixer is that it’s a fully scalable solution and farmers can easily use hopper extensions to upgrade their capacity, if and when that’s required.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables