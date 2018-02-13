LEADING farm machinery manufacturer Kuhn has released a new baler-wrapper combination which the company says promises to transform the market.

Designated the FBP 3135 Bale Pack, Kuhn’s product manager Michael Murer said the system created a one-person operation via its bale-and-wrap technology.

“Following mowing, tedding and raking, silage needs to be sealed as soon as possible to prevent any nutritional loss,” Mr Murer said.

“Traditionally, silo production has required more than one machine, as well as multiple operators, but with the FBP, timing to seal and store is improved markedly.”

Having been awarded Machine of the Year 2018 in the Forage Harvesting category at Agritechnica 2017, Mr Murer said the FBP 3135 Bale Pack had been designed to meet the specific challenges facing farmers, such as adverse weather conditions and increasing labour and production costs.

“With only a short harvest window and little time to make the highest quality silage, farmers need a machine which is fast, reliable and versatile, and where quality is the first priority,” he said.

Being capable of working on steep slopes and in all crop conditions, the FBP 3135 Bale Pack has a film binding system with two film reels, as opposed to one big mantle film roll.

“This binds the cylindrical side of the bale and offers several advantages compared to other film binding systems,” Mr Murer said.

“It can use standard-sized rolls, eliminating the need to order separate binding and wrapping film of different sizes.

“Furthermore, the film roll change is easier, as the rolls weigh only 27 kilograms rather than the standard 40kg.”

The two reels guarantee a secure binding start, regardless of rain or terrain, and the two strands of film ensure the binding material is effectively applied, without the necessity to feed extra material into the chamber.

The KUHN system reduces film usage by up to 30 per cent, by pre-stretching it prior to application – and it has quicker and easier roll loading thanks to a user-friendly system, which hydraulically folds the film reels into their loading/unloading position.