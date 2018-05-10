 

Lake Grace couple ‘ajust’ to new market

KEN WILSON
10 May, 2018 04:00 AM
The Ajust-A-Bar in action cleaning up and levelling.
LAKE Grace Engineering has confirmed it will be manufacturing the Ajusta-A-Bar disc chain next year.

It has completed a licence agreement with New South Wales farmer and designer Nigel Martin, Albury, to progress to evaluation trials this year.

According to Lake Grace Engineering owners Clint and Tracey Earnshaw, one unit already has been hired out by several farmers and completed 4000 hectares of work.

The one-size-fits-all design can handle a range of soil renovation duties from stubble clearing to obstinate tall, woody weed bushes.

“It already has been used for pre-seeding work chopping down stubble and also for cultivating pasture paddocks in preparation for re-sowing,” Mr Earnshaw said.

“You can get the discus into about three inches (75 millimetres) so it does a really good job cutting vines, wireweed, bluebush and such and leaving the ground really level.

“We’ve only had positive comments from the farmers who have used it.”

As the name implies, adjustments can be made to the bar for modes of aggression.

“It can also be used to skim the soil to knock off melons and it can be used with less aggression to incorporate Treflan.

“The bar has certainly created a lot of interest and it’s pretty obvious how you can save at least one spray pass.

“I think the way it is designed creates a lot of flexibility and opportunities for renovation or soil amelioration incorporating lime or clay or gypsum.”

The Ajust-A-Bar comprises a main beam with four ground-following independent gangs of discs with on-the-go hydraulic control to increase or decrease pressure to suit soil conditions.

A smaller central gang at the rear of the main beam ensures the machine provides a full cut.

Its angle and placement is also adjustable to suit all working positions.

Each disc gang has triple-lipped sealed bearings with grease nipples.

But the key feature is a simple mechanical sliding mechanism which can alter gang angles to set levels of aggression or to maintain a straight cut with minimal soil disturbance.

Working widths range between 14 metres (46 feet) and 16.5m (54ft) with disc spacings at 20 centimetres (8in).

The bar folds in on itself for a transport width of 3.85 metres (12.7ft).

“We’re confident there’s a demand for this type of product throughout the Wheatbelt so we’ll be firing up full commercial production for next year,” Mr Earnshaw said.

“We also have plans for a hire fleet with an indicative charge of $15 a hectare.”

More information: call Clint and Tracey Earnshaw on 0448 258 782.

FarmWeekly

